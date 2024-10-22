Author Benjamin Pritchard’s New Book "The Legend of the Warrior Named Bear" is a Thrilling Story About a Veteran Who Gets Recruited to Fight in an Intergalactic War
Recent release “The Legend of the Warrior Named Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Benjamin Pritchard is a sci-fi adventure that follows a retired Army special forces medic when an intergalactic peacekeeping alliance enlists him to fight in an ongoing war that has led to the destruction of entire planets.
Sulphur, LA, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Benjamin Pritchard has completed his new book “The Legend of the Warrior Named Bear”: a thrilling sci-fi adventure. Pritchard describes himself as an ordinary over-the-road trucker with nothing special about him, but this story is sure to take readers out of this world.
Pritchard writes, “Throughout the Milky Way Galaxy, there are many inhabited planets. Some of those populations are very advanced, while some are very primitive. Usually, the advanced leave the primitive populations alone. There are exceptions. There are also populations that go out of their way to defend others, even the primitive, at great cost to themselves.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pritchard’s adventure begins when former MSgt. Benjamin Grizzly makes first contact with Lieutenant Commander Ellora, a member of the Galactic Alliance, a defense force dedicated to protecting innocent planets from an evil, insectoid race called the Abchanchu.
Readers will follow Benjamin, whose friends call him Bear, as he joins the fight to rid the galaxy of the compassion-less Abchanchu and discovers there is a lot more going on in the universe than he previously realized.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Legend of the Warrior Named Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
