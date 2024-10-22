Author Prince Ampomah’s New Book “Born Original, Lived a Copy: Embrace Your Story and Live You” is a Call to Action for All Those Who Yearn for a Sense of Purpose
Recent release “Born Original, Lived a Copy: Embrace Your Story and Live You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Prince Ampomah is an invitation for readers to embrace the power of their authenticity and live a life that is true to their desires, values, and dreams.
Spring, TX, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prince Ampomah, a distinguished US healthcare executive, a dynamic public speaker, an accomplished pianist, and a motivational speaker, has completed his new book “Born Original, Lived a Copy: Embrace Your Story and Live You”: an exploration of the profound journey people undertake in discovering their true identity amid the pressures of society. It delves into the universal struggles people face as individuals, seeking to reconcile their innate desire for self-expression without the fear of judgment and rejection.
A mentor to numerous leaders, author Prince Ampomah is recognized globally for his strategic insights and has traversed four continents for education and professional pursuits. Presently, he holds a prominent executive role within a leading US-based cancer institution.
Ampomah holds esteemed credentials, being a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP). He proudly bears an executive certificate in health strategy from Cornell University and a management certificate from Purdue University. His academic achievements shine with double master’s degrees in business administration and healthcare administration from Webster University, St. Louis.
Beyond his impressive professional portfolio, Ampomah’s multifaceted nature shines through his commitment to community service. As a skilled pianist, he dedicates his musical talents to volunteer performances with his band at nursing homes. This heartwarming gesture provides entertainment and meaningful connections for the residents, fostering joy and engagement.
In his moments of leisure, Ampomah’s insatiable appetite for knowledge remains evident. A dedicated reader and lifelong learner, he continually expands his horizons. Embracing strategic challenges, he indulges his passion for chess, honing his skills and relishing the mental stimulation it offers. Furthermore, Ampomah’s creativity finds expression in his writing pursuits, showcasing yet another facet of his dynamic persona.
Ampomah epitomizes a remarkable blend of healthcare expertise, musical artistry, and unyielding commitment to growth and giving back. His multifaceted journey paints a portrait of a leader who enriches lives, embodies learning, and spreads inspiration at every step.
Ampomah writes, “All stories count toward the greater good of this world, but many have resolved their destiny around a false narrative that no matter how much they try, their story will remain perpetually inferior to others. This notion that your story is perpetually inferior and hence the need to live as a copy of someone is what I aim to dispel with this book and to use research and many real-life examples to prove a key point: the best version of your life is lived when you embrace the totality of your story and what makes it unique. Drawing inspiration from the words of Oscar Wilde, who once remarked, ‘Be yourself; everyone else is already taken,’ this book embarks on a transformative quest, guiding readers toward a path of self-discovery and self-acceptance. It challenges us to shed the masks we wear, the facades we adopt, and the roles we play, encouraging us to stand unapologetically in our own truth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Prince Ampomah’s inspiring work reminds readers that they are born into this world as distinct beings, with a myriad of untapped potentials waiting to be unleashed.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Born Original, Lived a Copy: Embrace Your Story and Live You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
