Author Violet Rose’s New Book “Color Your Energy: A Self-Empowerment Guide Through Nature and the Chakra's” Invites Readers on a Vibrant and Reflective Journey
Recent release “Color Your Energy: A Self-Empowerment Guide Through Nature and the Chakra's” from Newman Springs Publishing author Violet Rose is a unique and introspective guide that combines vivid images and journal prompts to help readers connect with their inner selves while enhancing personal growth with vibrant reflection and affirmation.
New York, NY, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Violet Rose has completed her new book “Color Your Energy: A Self-Empowerment Guide Through Nature and the Chakra's”: an innovative guidebook that blends visual inspiration with reflective journaling to help readers deepen their connection to their soul and spirit while exploring the empowering messages of nature and the chakra system.
“If nature and its array of colors could speak, what messages would they have for you?” writes Violet. “How could they deepen the connection to your soul and spirit? Empower you on your life’s path? Color your energy with more vibrancy? It’s time to find out, dear one!
“In this fun, eclectic, and introspective book, let the colors move you, while your highest self co-mingles with Spirit. Each image and message is complete with journal prompts and affirmation statements to continue your deep dive inward!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Violet Rose’s enlightening work will help to encourage readers to reflect on their personal journey, using color and nature as tools for self-discovery and empowerment. Mindful and thought-provoking, “Color Your Energy” is sure to guide readers towards becoming in tune with their spiritual selves, making it a valuable resource for building peace and harmony in one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Color Your Energy: A Self-Empowerment Guide Through Nature and the Chakra's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
