Author Violet Rose’s New Book “Color Your Energy: A Self-Empowerment Guide Through Nature and the Chakra's” Invites Readers on a Vibrant and Reflective Journey

Recent release “Color Your Energy: A Self-Empowerment Guide Through Nature and the Chakra's” from Newman Springs Publishing author Violet Rose is a unique and introspective guide that combines vivid images and journal prompts to help readers connect with their inner selves while enhancing personal growth with vibrant reflection and affirmation.