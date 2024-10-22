Author James Gardner’s New Book “Odyssey Down Under Volume Six” Invites Readers to Embark on a Captivity Journey Through the South Pacific and Beyond

Recent release “Odyssey Down Under Volume Six” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner features four captivating stories, each following Captain Mobley and the crew of the ‘Sheila II’ as they explore the breathtaking beauty and mystery of the South Pacific islands, trace the historical voyages of Captain Cook, and delve into the cultural richness of Japan and the United States.