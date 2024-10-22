Author James Gardner’s New Book “Odyssey Down Under Volume Six” Invites Readers to Embark on a Captivity Journey Through the South Pacific and Beyond
Recent release “Odyssey Down Under Volume Six” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner features four captivating stories, each following Captain Mobley and the crew of the ‘Sheila II’ as they explore the breathtaking beauty and mystery of the South Pacific islands, trace the historical voyages of Captain Cook, and delve into the cultural richness of Japan and the United States.
Drasco, AR, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Gardner, who joined the Navy at seventeen to serve his country, has completed his new book “Odyssey Down Under Volume Six”: a thrilling compilation of four stories that takes readers on a nautical adventure with Captain Mobley aboard the good ship ‘Sheila II,’ promising an exhilarating journey across oceans and cultures.
“For my readers, I have combined four stories in this book,” writes Gardner. “Each story is another journey with Captain Mobley on the good ship ‘Sheila II.’ We may leave from Sydney Harbour or Samoa. Come with us as we travel the South Pacific islands, taking in all their splendor and mystery. We will travel from the South Pacific to England, taking Captain Cook’s course, searching for his roots and travels on the HMS ‘Endeavor.’
“We will return to Japan and tour with his good friend Darnel Ying, seeing the different world of Japan. Then we will take a trip from the Pacific to the Atlantic and up the coast to the Delaware Bay and inland on the Delaware River to trace the roots of James. We will learn about the Miami Indians and their connection to the Delaware Indians. Along the way, we will pass through the Caribbean Ocean and stop at Corpus Christi, Gulf of Mexico, for refueling at a US Army Depot.
“Join us aboard with a good crew, a good captain, and Cookie, our gourmet cook. Another exciting journey will keep you spellbound!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Gardner’s adventure-packed book is perfect for armchair travelers, history enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a thrilling escape into the world of maritime exploration.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Odyssey Down Under Volume Six” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
