Author Gerry Russo’s New Book, "The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too," is a Charming Tale That Combines Classic Christmas and Hanukkah Traditions

Recent release “The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too” from Covenant Books author Gerry Russo is a delightful read that brings together the joy of both holidays, featuring beloved figures like jolly old Saint Nick and Hanukkah Harry. Perfect for families of all faiths, this book promises to spread cheer and foster understanding during the festive season.