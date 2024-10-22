Author Gerry Russo’s New Book, "The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too," is a Charming Tale That Combines Classic Christmas and Hanukkah Traditions
Recent release “The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too” from Covenant Books author Gerry Russo is a delightful read that brings together the joy of both holidays, featuring beloved figures like jolly old Saint Nick and Hanukkah Harry. Perfect for families of all faiths, this book promises to spread cheer and foster understanding during the festive season.
Lancaster, SC, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gerry Russo, a father of five and grandfather of twelve who lives in Lancaster, South Carolina, with Barbara, his wife of forty-seven years, has completed his new book, “The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too”: a heartwarming story that combines the traditions of Christmas and Hanukkah, creating a joyful narrative that resonates with everyone who celebrates the holiday season.
“‘The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too’ is a fun-filled and happy read for everyone who celebrates the holiday season,” writes Russo. “[I have] uniquely combined the traditions of both Christmas and Hanukkah in such a way that jolly old Saint Nick and Hanukkah Harry are sure to put a smile on the face and bring joy to the heart of everyone who practices the Jewish or Christian faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gerry Russo’s new book invites readers to embrace the richness of diverse traditions and find common ground in celebration. By blending the customs of Christmas and Hanukkah, “The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too” serves as a reminder that, regardless of one’s background, the essence of love, hope, and togetherness unites everyone.
Readers can purchase “The Night Before Christmas and Hanukkah Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
