Author Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP’s New Book, “The Art of Mindfulness,” Presents Readers with a Comprehensive Guide to Cultivating a Mindful Life for All Levels

Recent release “The Art of Mindfulness” from Covenant Books author Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP offers an essential guide for anyone seeking to develop and maintain a mindfulness practice. Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or a novice, McCoy incorporates various life challenges to help readers cultivate focus and happiness in their lives and those around them.