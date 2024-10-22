Author Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP’s New Book, “The Art of Mindfulness,” Presents Readers with a Comprehensive Guide to Cultivating a Mindful Life for All Levels
Recent release “The Art of Mindfulness” from Covenant Books author Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP offers an essential guide for anyone seeking to develop and maintain a mindfulness practice. Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or a novice, McCoy incorporates various life challenges to help readers cultivate focus and happiness in their lives and those around them.
Fairfield, CT, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP, a licensed professional counselor in Connecticut and Maine, as well as a nationally certified counselor and an integrative mental health counselor, has completed his new book, “The Art of Mindfulness”: an insightful guide that provides readers with the tools and techniques necessary to develop and sustain a mindfulness practice, regardless of their prior experience.
For the past thirty-plus years, author Donald McCoy has practiced counseling and psychology. In his spare time, he enjoys art, music, and writing, for which he creates daily. Donald practices Taoist spirituality and has developed a counseling practice that incorporates mindfulness and tarot counseling into his practice.
“This book has been created as a guide for anyone, whether seasoned practitioner or novice, to develop and maintain a mindfulness practice into their lives,” writes McCoy. “Incorporating several different areas of life challenges, this book will help in focusing on cultivating a more focused and happier life for you and those around you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP’s new book will help readers to discover how to navigate stress, anxiety, and everyday distractions through mindful practices that promote emotional resilience and mental clarity. McCoy’s compassionate approach encourages individuals to explore mindfulness as a way to not only improve their own lives but also positively impact the lives of those around them.
Readers can purchase “The Art of Mindfulness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
For the past thirty-plus years, author Donald McCoy has practiced counseling and psychology. In his spare time, he enjoys art, music, and writing, for which he creates daily. Donald practices Taoist spirituality and has developed a counseling practice that incorporates mindfulness and tarot counseling into his practice.
“This book has been created as a guide for anyone, whether seasoned practitioner or novice, to develop and maintain a mindfulness practice into their lives,” writes McCoy. “Incorporating several different areas of life challenges, this book will help in focusing on cultivating a more focused and happier life for you and those around you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP’s new book will help readers to discover how to navigate stress, anxiety, and everyday distractions through mindful practices that promote emotional resilience and mental clarity. McCoy’s compassionate approach encourages individuals to explore mindfulness as a way to not only improve their own lives but also positively impact the lives of those around them.
Readers can purchase “The Art of Mindfulness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories