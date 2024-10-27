Staten Island Author Steven Lombardi Debuts Gripping Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel

Staten Island author Steven Lombardi debuts "Network Error," a dystopian YA sci-fi novel. The book follows Proto, a tech-implanted teen thrust from an AI-controlled society into a flooded wasteland. Alongside streetwise Sufi, he navigates cannibals and dark secrets. Early reviews praise Lombardi's world-building and themes of isolation, AI dangers, and human connection. "Network Error" challenges readers to consider the consequences of our digital evolution.