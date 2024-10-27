Staten Island Author Steven Lombardi Debuts Gripping Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel
Staten Island author Steven Lombardi debuts "Network Error," a dystopian YA sci-fi novel. The book follows Proto, a tech-implanted teen thrust from an AI-controlled society into a flooded wasteland. Alongside streetwise Sufi, he navigates cannibals and dark secrets. Early reviews praise Lombardi's world-building and themes of isolation, AI dangers, and human connection. "Network Error" challenges readers to consider the consequences of our digital evolution.
New York, NY, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Staten Island-based author Steven Lombardi is set to captivate young adult readers with his debut novel, "Network Error," a riveting dystopian science fiction tale that explores the perils of an AI-controlled society and the resilience of the human spirit.
Set in a world ravaged by climate change, "Network Error" follows sixteen-year-old Proto, a tech-implanted teen thrust from his sheltered life into a brutal, flooded wasteland. Alongside Sufi, a streetwise scavenger, Proto must navigate a treacherous landscape of cannibals, warring factions, and dark secrets that challenge everything he thought he knew about his upbringing and society.
Early reviews praise Lombardi's world-building and character development:
"Lombardi doesn't dump exposition of the rules of the world. Instead, he SHOWS us through examples... He drops little info morsels that don't overwhelm, but kept me reading," says one advance reader, comparing the novel to works by Michael Crichton and Philip K. Dick.
Another reviewer notes, "The exploration of a futuristic caste system was particularly thought-provoking, serving as a stark reminder that such social hierarchies are not confined to the past and could potentially re-emerge."
At approximately 100,000 words, "Network Error" promises to be an immersive experience that tackles themes of isolation, the dangers of AI, and the importance of human connection in an increasingly digital world.
"Network Error" will be available at major online retailers starting September 20, 2024. For more information about Steven Lombardi and his work, visit www.stevenlombardi.nyc.
