Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA Ltd.
EMKA (UK) announce their range of electronic locking systems such as handles used in their Agent E systems for stand-alone cabinets and Data Centres using a card or a smartphone app. EMKA also have quick release internally mounted electronic single-point catches and e-pushlock systems for parcel collection lockers or pharmaceutical storage and distribution lockers.
Coventry, United Kingdom, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EMKA (UK) are delighted to announce their range of electronic locking systems. These are exemplified by handles such as those used in their Agent E systems, which are suited to stand-alone cabinets and Data Centres using a card or a smartphone app. Elsewhere, EMKA have quick release internally mounted electronic single-point catches and e-pushlock systems for parcel collection lockers or pharmaceutical storage and distribution lockers where customers buy a code which enables the system to operate the door with full traceability.
An excellent example of a data centre installation is by Energie Wasser Luzern (EWL) at the old civil defence bunker in the Wartegg Hill near Lucerne. The Stollen Lucerne Data Centre boasts five major tunnels, each allocated 200 square metres for IT system hardware.
EWL Rechenzentrum AG developed a detailed plan for the sophisticated locking system they wanted to install in the bunker. The “Agent E Wireless” system fitted their criteria exactly with its wireless locking system enhanced by an iris scanner upgrade
A recent development for outdoor installations has been a swinghandle for the iLOQ S50 profile half cylinder lock, which expands operational possibilities by using an energy-autonomous, digital locking solution. The system can be unlocked using a smartphone or digital key and, at the same time, is powered wirelessly by the same transmission.
The robust construction of vulnerable parts in high-grade zinc die ensures that the system includes IK 10 degree of protection in compliance with DIN EN 50102 and burglar resistance class RC2. The hybrid construction uses a polyamide housing with a die-cast zinc handle so as to meet all relevant security standards.
Thinking along similar lines, smart access with a mobile phone app is their latest development in this arena, a move which promises to enable the benefits of new technology across all industrial enclosure/cabinet applications.
The new “EMKA mobile” app, transforms the mobile phone into a digital key for the sophisticated locking solution. With this app it is possible to trace, manage, and access allocated handles with various levels of permission determined by specified user profiles. The communication between the app and the handle is based on Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE).
An excellent example of a data centre installation is by Energie Wasser Luzern (EWL) at the old civil defence bunker in the Wartegg Hill near Lucerne. The Stollen Lucerne Data Centre boasts five major tunnels, each allocated 200 square metres for IT system hardware.
EWL Rechenzentrum AG developed a detailed plan for the sophisticated locking system they wanted to install in the bunker. The “Agent E Wireless” system fitted their criteria exactly with its wireless locking system enhanced by an iris scanner upgrade
A recent development for outdoor installations has been a swinghandle for the iLOQ S50 profile half cylinder lock, which expands operational possibilities by using an energy-autonomous, digital locking solution. The system can be unlocked using a smartphone or digital key and, at the same time, is powered wirelessly by the same transmission.
The robust construction of vulnerable parts in high-grade zinc die ensures that the system includes IK 10 degree of protection in compliance with DIN EN 50102 and burglar resistance class RC2. The hybrid construction uses a polyamide housing with a die-cast zinc handle so as to meet all relevant security standards.
Thinking along similar lines, smart access with a mobile phone app is their latest development in this arena, a move which promises to enable the benefits of new technology across all industrial enclosure/cabinet applications.
The new “EMKA mobile” app, transforms the mobile phone into a digital key for the sophisticated locking solution. With this app it is possible to trace, manage, and access allocated handles with various levels of permission determined by specified user profiles. The communication between the app and the handle is based on Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE).
Contact
EMKA (UK) Ltd.Contact
Stuart Biddle
0044 (0)2476616505
https://www.emka.com/products
Stuart Biddle
0044 (0)2476616505
https://www.emka.com/products
Categories