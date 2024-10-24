Cheryl Bowyer’s New Book, “The Deceitful Sister-In-Law,” is a Compelling Tale of One Woman’s Quest to Find Love After Heartache, Only to Discover More Hurt in the Process
North Judson, IN, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cheryl Bowyer, a Christian mother of three boys who enjoys spending time with her sons in the great outdoors and traveling, has completed her most recent book, “The Deceitful Sister-In-Law”: a gripping tale that follows one woman’s journey of rebuilding her life after heartbreak in the arms of a new lover, but soon learns of a dark secret harbored by her new man’s enigmatic sister.
“The Deceitful Sister-In-Law” delves into the life of Katie, a young woman grappling with shattered dreams and the daunting task of rebuilding her life. Married young and believing she had found her soulmate, Katie’s world fractures when heartbreak forces her back into the embrace of her parents. With their unwavering support, Katie begins a journey of healing for herself and her children.
“As time went on, Katie’s mother told Katie that she needed to get back into the dating world and learn to trust again and assured her that her true love was still waiting to find her,” writes Bowyer. “Though Katie, living her life for her children, felt hesitant to date again for fear of getting her heart broken once more, Katie’s mother and children assured her that it was okay to move on and start dating again and that they were all there to provide support and comfort to help Katie find the right person.
“As Katie began dating again, she found no connections and was ready to give up dating until her mother insisted on setting Katie up on a blind date with a gentleman that dined at her mother’s work. Katie’s mother assured Katie he was the one for her. Katie, allowing her mother to set her up on a blind date, found true love but also found that her true love has a sister with secrets that will later bring pain.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cheryl Bowyer’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as it deftly explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the resilience of the human spirit. Expertly paced and character-driven, Bowyer delivers a story of second chances and the limits of love that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Deceitful Sister-In-Law” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The Deceitful Sister-In-Law” delves into the life of Katie, a young woman grappling with shattered dreams and the daunting task of rebuilding her life. Married young and believing she had found her soulmate, Katie’s world fractures when heartbreak forces her back into the embrace of her parents. With their unwavering support, Katie begins a journey of healing for herself and her children.
“As time went on, Katie’s mother told Katie that she needed to get back into the dating world and learn to trust again and assured her that her true love was still waiting to find her,” writes Bowyer. “Though Katie, living her life for her children, felt hesitant to date again for fear of getting her heart broken once more, Katie’s mother and children assured her that it was okay to move on and start dating again and that they were all there to provide support and comfort to help Katie find the right person.
“As Katie began dating again, she found no connections and was ready to give up dating until her mother insisted on setting Katie up on a blind date with a gentleman that dined at her mother’s work. Katie’s mother assured Katie he was the one for her. Katie, allowing her mother to set her up on a blind date, found true love but also found that her true love has a sister with secrets that will later bring pain.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cheryl Bowyer’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as it deftly explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the resilience of the human spirit. Expertly paced and character-driven, Bowyer delivers a story of second chances and the limits of love that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Deceitful Sister-In-Law” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories