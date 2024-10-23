Author Brent Allen Northup’s New Book “Space IV Thomas: One Man and the Universe” is an Epic Science-Fiction Romance Novel About an Adventure Into Outer Space
Recent release “Space IV Thomas: One Man and the Universe” from Page Publishing author Brent Allen Northup introduces Thomas Burns, an old man hungry for adventure. When an alien spaceship welcomes him aboard, he knows he is in for the trip of a lifetime.
Monson, MA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brent Allen Northup, a thirty-four-year educator, has completed his new book “Space IV Thomas: One Man and the Universe”: a gripping and potent science-fiction romance that follows Thomas’s journey into outer space.
His host beings are made of water, and they speak music. Their analysis of Thomas gives him the ability to see them and to speak their language. They treat Thomas to examinations of their technology and the wonders of the universe, and they examine Thomas’s life as part of their studies of other species in the universe.
Author Brent Allen Northup was once a vice president of a sales business and, before that, the director of a human service agency. He is a stage actor and director who has written school and dinner theater plays. He is an independent film actor, producer, and screenwriter (as Brent Northup) with work available in popular streaming services, and he is a published poet. Space IV Thomas is his first novel. He and his wife live in rural Massachusetts.
Northup takes readers into the world of his novel, writing, “Seventy-five-year-old Thomas Burns sat again in a New Hampshire field on a Sunday afternoon, alone and enjoying the space away from people and civilization, enjoying the warm spring sun. A small stream flowed near him; he liked the sound of it and the birds, sounds that were like music to him. In fact, for years, as he sat in fields, he had imagined assigning musical instrument sounds to animal calls. It helped pass the time. The book he was reading lay on his lap as he took in the surroundings.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brent Allen Northup’s adjective tale takes readers along for Thomas’s adventure, filled with dangers, sad times, and vexations, as well as beauty—the beauty of nature, the beauty of the soul, and beautiful eternal love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Space IV Thomas: One Man and the Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
