Author K. E. Fagel’s New Book “Finding God: How I Got Here” is a Powerful and Uplifting Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey to Redemption and Spiritual Awakening

Recent release “Finding God: How I Got Here” from Page Publishing author K. E. Fagel is a deeply personal memoir that candidly recounts a life marked by hardship, loss, and transformation. From tumultuous early years marred by familial discord to finding solace and purpose through faith later in life, Fagel’s narrative is a testament to resilience and the power of spiritual renewal.