Author K. E. Fagel’s New Book “Finding God: How I Got Here” is a Powerful and Uplifting Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey to Redemption and Spiritual Awakening
Recent release “Finding God: How I Got Here” from Page Publishing author K. E. Fagel is a deeply personal memoir that candidly recounts a life marked by hardship, loss, and transformation. From tumultuous early years marred by familial discord to finding solace and purpose through faith later in life, Fagel’s narrative is a testament to resilience and the power of spiritual renewal.
Williamsfield, OH, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- K. E. Fagel, a seventy-three-year-old Vietnam veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Rangers, has completed his new book “Finding God: How I Got Here”: a compelling narrative of introspection and transformation that delves into the author’s turbulent life experiences, from early setbacks to profound moments of revelation and renewal.
An outdoorsman at heart, author K. E. Fagel lives in the country and loves fishing, riding horses, gardening, canning, reading, and playing with his grandchildren. Fagel enjoys family get-togethers and looks forward to them with excitement, including their annual fishing trip where they spend the day in the sun, finding good spots to catch. He especially likes teaching the children about some of the wonders of the world. The author spends a lot of time now reading the Bible and learning as much as he can.
“I have lost a lot in my life, starting with my parents divorcing at an early age,” writes Fagel. “I was shunned by friends and neighbors. It was a different time in the 50s. Things didn’t get much better in the 60s, and I cultivated a lot of anger from being left out and not counted. I earned a lot of respect in the army as a Ranger, but that all changed after I returned home to a general consensus that we were all really bad.
“I have had three failed marriages. I rarely got to see my children, and that cultivated even more anger. In my second marriage, we did a lot of boating, fishing, and scuba diving. After seventeen years, that went south too. You guessed it—more anger. My third marriage was wrong from the beginning, but I got to have horses and be a rancher in the Rocky Mountains. That ended badly as well. I met a wonderful woman in 2013, and we’ve been together ever since. When she got cancer three years ago, it humbled me and changed my life. I began to read the Bible, learn how to pray, and start getting past the anger.
“This book tells the story of how I got here and what I’ve done to change all that hate and anger and become a better person. I continue to learn more every day and make progress through these efforts. If it can work for me, it can work for you.”
Published by Page Publishing, K. E. Fagel’s enthralling tale chronicles the author’s quest for healing and redemption, documenting his evolution from a life overshadowed by resentment to one grounded in faith, compassion, and personal growth. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Finding God” is a testament to the transformative power of faith and resilience and is sure to inspire readers to confront their own challenges with courage and trust in the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Finding God: How I Got Here" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
