Author Becci Bookner’s Recently Revised “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving” Book is an Essential Resource for Balancing Career and Caregiving
Recent release “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving: A Kit of Tools for the Heart” from Page Publishing author Becci Bookner is a comprehensive guide that provides valuable tools and resources to manage both professional and personal lives effectively, turning the caregiving journey into a profoundly rewarding experience.
Murfreesboro, TN, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Becci Bookner, an entrepreneur who is no stranger to setting the standards in care, has completed her new book “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving: A Kit of Tools for the Heart”: an empowering guide designed for professional women who are navigating the dual demands of a career and caregiving responsibilities, offering them the tools and strategies needed to excel in both areas.
In 1993, author Becci Bookner founded Elderly Services, Inc. to address the needs of seniors and others needing personal assistance care. Family Staffing Solutions, Inc. was opened in 1999 and provided personal assistance care services to communities in Nashville, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, and Tullahoma in Tennessee as well as franchises in Dallas, Lewisville, and McKinney in Texas. Prior to this, Becci was tapped to create, develop, and implement a childcare pilot project in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Extended School Program, which was tuition-based and utilized school property, now serves as a national model and has been the subject of major media attention, such as reports on “Good Morning America” and “U.S. News & World Report”. For her leadership in this ground-breaking project, Becci was awarded the Quality of Life Award presented by the US House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee.
Designed to help women navigate both work and caregiving responsibilities, “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving” equips readers with practical strategies and insights to tackle the complexities of balancing these roles while maintaining their well-being and sense of purpose. Bookner offers a toolkit of resources to manage stress, stay organized, and find fulfillment in both career and caregiving roles.
“Being the caregiver for your parents and successfully balancing a professional career is not just possible, it can be a life-changing opportunity to do both,” writes Bookner. “While many women abandon their careers to care for their parents, you will have the tools to be successful in meeting the demands of both your personal and professional life. With appropriate resources for the job ahead and proper care for your heart, it just might become the most rewarding adventure of your adult life. Your soul will be surrounded by a celebration of purpose in life that is unmatched in meaningful outcomes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Becci Bookner’s enlightening guide aims to empower women to embrace caregiving as a meaningful aspect of their lives, rather than a burdensome obligation. By integrating effective time management, self-care practices, and professional strategies, readers can transform their caregiving experience into a source of personal and professional growth.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving: A Kit of Tools for the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In 1993, author Becci Bookner founded Elderly Services, Inc. to address the needs of seniors and others needing personal assistance care. Family Staffing Solutions, Inc. was opened in 1999 and provided personal assistance care services to communities in Nashville, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, and Tullahoma in Tennessee as well as franchises in Dallas, Lewisville, and McKinney in Texas. Prior to this, Becci was tapped to create, develop, and implement a childcare pilot project in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Extended School Program, which was tuition-based and utilized school property, now serves as a national model and has been the subject of major media attention, such as reports on “Good Morning America” and “U.S. News & World Report”. For her leadership in this ground-breaking project, Becci was awarded the Quality of Life Award presented by the US House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee.
Designed to help women navigate both work and caregiving responsibilities, “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving” equips readers with practical strategies and insights to tackle the complexities of balancing these roles while maintaining their well-being and sense of purpose. Bookner offers a toolkit of resources to manage stress, stay organized, and find fulfillment in both career and caregiving roles.
“Being the caregiver for your parents and successfully balancing a professional career is not just possible, it can be a life-changing opportunity to do both,” writes Bookner. “While many women abandon their careers to care for their parents, you will have the tools to be successful in meeting the demands of both your personal and professional life. With appropriate resources for the job ahead and proper care for your heart, it just might become the most rewarding adventure of your adult life. Your soul will be surrounded by a celebration of purpose in life that is unmatched in meaningful outcomes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Becci Bookner’s enlightening guide aims to empower women to embrace caregiving as a meaningful aspect of their lives, rather than a burdensome obligation. By integrating effective time management, self-care practices, and professional strategies, readers can transform their caregiving experience into a source of personal and professional growth.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Business Woman's Guide to Caregiving: A Kit of Tools for the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories