Allison Kanuit’s Book “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth” Shares the Author’s Experience with Schizophrenia
Recent release “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth” from Page Publishing author Allison Kanuit is a probing portrayal of the author’s longtime struggles with schizophrenia, as told through prose and poetry, to shine a light on the dark depths the disease has on those who suffer from it.
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allison Kanuit, who grew up in Southern California, has completed her new book “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth”: a gripping and potent work that tells the story of the author’s life living with schizophrenia, which causes her to battle vicious voices in her head that are very real to her.
Author Allison Kanuit had an early love for horses and cooking. She competed in the hunter/jumper division in many A-circuit shows and was the captain of her high school equestrian team. She attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and worked in several Michelin-star restaurants in Los Angeles.
Schizophrenia has been present in her family for many generations. While she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective at about age seventeen, Allison thinks she suffered from early-on schizophrenia at a young age because she heard voices and was certain that people could hear her thoughts. As a young girl, she used to hear the voice of Lucifer, who was her best friend; and as the god of enlightenment and the morning star, Lucifer had a positive influence on her.
As Allison grew older, she heard another voice, that of Balthazar Razadul, an angel who said he was her boyfriend. However, that created quite a ruckus of voices from angels who constantly screamed at Allison that it was unholy to have a relationship with an angel, especially one that had escaped from the Euphrates River.
Told through a creative and enlightening mixture of narrative and poetry, Allison’s story will shine a light on the heartbreaking realities of those living with schizophrenia, specifically the dark depths, religious leanings, paranoia, and fear of persecution that is incredibly real to them. Allison will always suffer from schizophrenia, but her medications help her function in everyday life and battle the voices in her head that demean and belittle her every step of the way.
“The shadows became heavier, and she felt it pulling her under the current of air hidden under the smog. Each movement was dragging her down as if sitting on water. The waves seemed to flow around her ankles as she drifted, seemingly sitting in a low tide now as the buzz of the city bubbled away everything itself,” writes Allison. “The radio started to drone, and Lezah opened the car door. Smoke fumed out of the car like water, and she sunk onto the ground as the asphalt turned into wet sand. She reached back to unplug her burner phone and grab her old, cracked leather wallet, then pulled herself out of the small Honda as the smokey liquid air and ashes drained out of her car. As the larger palm trees shook then began to melt into the surrounding pools of grass like feathers of green encased within the river of black cement, gravity struck the midmorning sky ablaze as a harsh light from above found her gaze through the smoke.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allison Kanuit’s impactful tale takes readers on a deep dive into the twisted reality of someone living with and battling schizophrenia.
Readers who wish to experience this searing work can purchase “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Allison Kanuit had an early love for horses and cooking. She competed in the hunter/jumper division in many A-circuit shows and was the captain of her high school equestrian team. She attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and worked in several Michelin-star restaurants in Los Angeles.
Schizophrenia has been present in her family for many generations. While she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective at about age seventeen, Allison thinks she suffered from early-on schizophrenia at a young age because she heard voices and was certain that people could hear her thoughts. As a young girl, she used to hear the voice of Lucifer, who was her best friend; and as the god of enlightenment and the morning star, Lucifer had a positive influence on her.
As Allison grew older, she heard another voice, that of Balthazar Razadul, an angel who said he was her boyfriend. However, that created quite a ruckus of voices from angels who constantly screamed at Allison that it was unholy to have a relationship with an angel, especially one that had escaped from the Euphrates River.
Told through a creative and enlightening mixture of narrative and poetry, Allison’s story will shine a light on the heartbreaking realities of those living with schizophrenia, specifically the dark depths, religious leanings, paranoia, and fear of persecution that is incredibly real to them. Allison will always suffer from schizophrenia, but her medications help her function in everyday life and battle the voices in her head that demean and belittle her every step of the way.
“The shadows became heavier, and she felt it pulling her under the current of air hidden under the smog. Each movement was dragging her down as if sitting on water. The waves seemed to flow around her ankles as she drifted, seemingly sitting in a low tide now as the buzz of the city bubbled away everything itself,” writes Allison. “The radio started to drone, and Lezah opened the car door. Smoke fumed out of the car like water, and she sunk onto the ground as the asphalt turned into wet sand. She reached back to unplug her burner phone and grab her old, cracked leather wallet, then pulled herself out of the small Honda as the smokey liquid air and ashes drained out of her car. As the larger palm trees shook then began to melt into the surrounding pools of grass like feathers of green encased within the river of black cement, gravity struck the midmorning sky ablaze as a harsh light from above found her gaze through the smoke.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allison Kanuit’s impactful tale takes readers on a deep dive into the twisted reality of someone living with and battling schizophrenia.
Readers who wish to experience this searing work can purchase “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories