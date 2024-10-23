Allison Kanuit’s Book “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth” Shares the Author’s Experience with Schizophrenia

Recent release “Worthless Wormwood and the Black Mass: A true tale of delirium and madness written out of truth” from Page Publishing author Allison Kanuit is a probing portrayal of the author’s longtime struggles with schizophrenia, as told through prose and poetry, to shine a light on the dark depths the disease has on those who suffer from it.