Author Diana Pengitore’s New Book “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven” Follows One Raven’s Spirited Escapades Filled with Humor, Courage, and Valuable Life Lessons

Recent release “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven” from Page Publishing author Diana Pengitore is a heartwarming tale that centers around the titular character of Humphrey, a raven who often finds himself getting into trouble. Throughout his adventures, Humphrey will learn about life's challenges, responsibilities, and the importance of empathy.