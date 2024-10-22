Author Diana Pengitore’s New Book “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven” Follows One Raven’s Spirited Escapades Filled with Humor, Courage, and Valuable Life Lessons
Recent release “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven” from Page Publishing author Diana Pengitore is a heartwarming tale that centers around the titular character of Humphrey, a raven who often finds himself getting into trouble. Throughout his adventures, Humphrey will learn about life's challenges, responsibilities, and the importance of empathy.
Virginia Beach, VA, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diana Pengitore, a naturopathic physician, has completed her new book “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven”: a captivating and delightful tale that follows the life of a mischievous raven who learns a series of valuable life lessons with each adventure and sticky situation he finds himself in.
Born in former West Germany and educated both there and in the United States, author Diana Pengitore, ND, is proficient in multiple languages and also works as a freelance translator, writer, and editor. Her interests include travel, art, world history, wildlife photography, and music. Currently, she resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with her husband, Frank; their beagle, Benjamin; and Righty, their rescued calico cat.
“Although ravens have a reputation for being highly intelligent and somewhat mysterious, Humphrey breaks the mold,” writes Pengitore. “He has a knack for getting into trouble and playing tricks on people and animals alike. Not only is he extremely curious but also very clever and fearless.
“Get to know him personally and join him on his many adventures as he learns all about life’s challenges, responsibilities, and how to get along with others. Find out how his attraction to shiny things gets him into a rather ‘sticky situation’. His boldness and ingenuity will make you laugh out loud, his cleverness will amaze you, and his intelligence will leave you in awe. Read what happens when one day, his luck finally runs out, and he gets injured, which could possibly put an end to his adventurous ways.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diana Pengitore’s adorable tale will take readers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery and personal growth as Humphrey learns important life lessons along the way. With vibrant artwork to help bring Pengitore's tale to life, “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Humphrey: The Mischievous Raven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
