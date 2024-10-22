Author J. Thomas Hennessey, Jr. PhD’s New Book “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak” is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Meeting of Two Soldiers from Different Eras

Recent release “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak” from Page Publishing author J. Thomas Hennessey, Jr. PhD centers around two young officers from different centuries who somehow meet on the battlefield. Together, the eighteenth-century soldier and his twenty-first-century counterpart must navigate their harrowing circumstances and confront relentless attacks from enemy forces.