Author J. Thomas Hennessey, Jr. PhD’s New Book “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak” is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Meeting of Two Soldiers from Different Eras
Recent release “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak” from Page Publishing author J. Thomas Hennessey, Jr. PhD centers around two young officers from different centuries who somehow meet on the battlefield. Together, the eighteenth-century soldier and his twenty-first-century counterpart must navigate their harrowing circumstances and confront relentless attacks from enemy forces.
Leesburg, VA, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Thomas Hennessey, Jr. PhD, who served in the United States Army for over twenty-eight years, has completed his new book “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak”: a thrilling work of historical fiction that follows two young officers from different centuries who find themselves mysteriously united by fate on a cold January day near the small Afghan village of Gandamak.
Throughout his military career, Dr. Hennessey successively held responsible leadership positions and retired as a Colonel with multiple awards for distinguished service. After Army retirement, he was appointed University Chief of Staff at George Mason and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2013. He was awarded the title of University Chief of Staff Emeritus, the only one in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Two young officers, one from the eighteenth century and one from the twenty-first century, meet on a cold January day near a small village,” writes Dr. Hennessey. “The eighteenth-century soldier, having survived the brutal British retreat from Kabul, finds himself among the fifty survivors planning to make a last stand on a small hilltop near the village of Gandamak. The twenty-first-century soldier and his soldiers have survived the crash of their transport helicopter and suddenly find themselves in the midst of an eighteenth-century conflict.
“How these two young leaders and their soldiers from two different centuries struggle to survive the brutal Afghan winter and combat the relentless attacks by Afghan tribesmen illustrates the warrior spirit all soldiers possess, regardless of the time and years between them.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. Thomas Hennessey, Jr. PhD’s enthralling tale invites readers to reflect upon themes of camaraderie, sacrifice, and the enduring nature of the soldier’s spirit. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak” immerses readers in a world where time and context blur, revealing the shared humanity and courage of those who serve.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Ghost Soldiers of Gandamak” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
