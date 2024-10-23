Author Jonathan Wade Barrow’s New Book “Omniscript” is a Compelling Novel That Transports Readers Through Digital Consciousness and the Quest for Immortality
Recent release “Omniscript” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Wade Barrow is a visionary tale that follows Avior Aviideus, a teen with a rare condition causing him to phase between realities. After uploading his consciousness to a digital realm to save his life, he is tasked with phasing one last time to create the Omniscript, a strand of DNA capable of curing all diseases.
Honolulu, HI, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Wade Barrow, who holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has completed his new book “Omniscript”: a gripping story that blends together science fiction and profound philosophical themes as readers follow along on Avior Aviideus’s quest to embrace his destiny and help scientists create a way to cure all of mankind’s diseases.
“Avior Aviideus is born with an impossibly rare condition,” writes Barrow. “The particles that make him up are phasing in and out of the universe. To save his life, doctors upload his consciousness into the Simulation, where he spends his childhood in infinite digital freedom.
“Now a teenager, the doctors stabilize his particles and reintroduce his consciousness to his body. Avior is told that he has one phase left in his particles. If he can phase into that other universe, the Interverse, one more time, and exert every ounce of energy he has, he can generate a strand of DNA inside himself called the ‘Omniscript.’ The Omniscript has the power to cure the world of all diseases and allow people to remain young and healthy for double the time. Avior undertakes his destiny and begins an arduous training regimen to prepare, meeting friends along the way that change his life in astronomical ways.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Wade Barrow’s thrilling tale raises essential questions about identity, the essence of humanity, and the ethical implications of technological advancements in medicine and beyond. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Omniscript” is sure to resonate with readers as they discover a future where the possibilities of medical technologies are limitless, and the idea of life without death is only a scientific experiment away.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Omniscript” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
