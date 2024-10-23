Author Jonathan Wade Barrow’s New Book “Omniscript” is a Compelling Novel That Transports Readers Through Digital Consciousness and the Quest for Immortality

Recent release “Omniscript” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Wade Barrow is a visionary tale that follows Avior Aviideus, a teen with a rare condition causing him to phase between realities. After uploading his consciousness to a digital realm to save his life, he is tasked with phasing one last time to create the Omniscript, a strand of DNA capable of curing all diseases.