Author Sarah E. Walters’s New Book “Meet Me at the Well” is a Fictional Retelling of the Biblical Account of the Samaritan Woman’s Encounter with Jesus

Recent release “Meet Me at the Well” from Covenant Books author Sarah E. Walters reimagines the poignant meeting between Jesus and the Samaritan woman at Jacob's well. Through a fictional yet historically grounded narrative, Walters recounts the woman’s tumultuous life, exploring themes of tragedy, resilience, and redemption.