Author Sarah E. Walters’s New Book “Meet Me at the Well” is a Fictional Retelling of the Biblical Account of the Samaritan Woman’s Encounter with Jesus
Recent release “Meet Me at the Well” from Covenant Books author Sarah E. Walters reimagines the poignant meeting between Jesus and the Samaritan woman at Jacob's well. Through a fictional yet historically grounded narrative, Walters recounts the woman’s tumultuous life, exploring themes of tragedy, resilience, and redemption.
Louisville, KY, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sarah E. Walters has completed her new book, “Meet Me at the Well”: an evocative retelling of the Samaritan woman’s transformative encounter with Jesus at Jacob's well, blending together biblical insight, humor, and historical context to deliver a story that is both ancient and profoundly relevant today.
“What if Jesus sat you down, right now, and told you everything you ever did? Before you say, ‘Yikes!’ let me tell you a story,” writes Walters.
“The gospel of John, chapter four tells us Jesus spoke with a Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well and that he told her everything she ever did. ‘Meet Me at the Well’ provides a framework for better understanding of that meeting in a fictional but historically viable telling of the Samaritan woman’s story. Listen in as everything the woman ever did is recounted to her: childhood, marriage to her first husband… the second… third… fourth and fifth, living with a man out of wedlock. The bright thread of hope is woven through her tale as her father’s stories of the faith guide her on her often treacherous path from childhood to the day she trudged – defeated and beaten down – to Father Jacob’s well.
“There, she meets Jesus, the Son of God, Messiah – and she hears her story told in a completely new way. All the facts are the same, but His perspective is so… different. Jesus sees her story through the same lens He uses to view all our stories – God’s view, a biblical view, a view aimed at ‘seeking and saving that which was lost.’ Jesus’s unique perspective transforms the woman’s own view of herself and others.
“Hers is a story marked by tragedy, trauma, and poor decisions (that’s nice talk for sin) but also wit, resilience, love and ultimately deliverance. ‘Meet Me at the Well’ is full of biblical insight, humor, historical context, mystery, and redemption.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah E. Walters’s new book is designed to resonate with both those familiar with the biblical account and new readers alike, serving as both a compelling story and a powerful reminder of the transformative love of Jesus.
Readers who enjoy “Meet Me at the Well” can look forward to the next installment in the “Samaritan Woman” series, “Rivers in the Wasteland.”
Readers can purchase “Meet Me at the Well” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
