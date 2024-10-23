Author David Nicol’s New Book “Trail's End: A Bigfoot Experience” is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Young Man’s Incredible Brush with a Bigfoot Tribe

Recent release “Trail's End: A Bigfoot Experience” from Covenant Books author David Nicol invites readers on an unforgettable adventure into the heart of the Northwest Rocky Mountains with a captivating story that explores the extraordinary relationship between a young man, his brother, and a mythical encounter.