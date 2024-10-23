Author David Nicol’s New Book “Trail's End: A Bigfoot Experience” is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Young Man’s Incredible Brush with a Bigfoot Tribe
Recent release “Trail's End: A Bigfoot Experience” from Covenant Books author David Nicol invites readers on an unforgettable adventure into the heart of the Northwest Rocky Mountains with a captivating story that explores the extraordinary relationship between a young man, his brother, and a mythical encounter.
Dunedin, FL, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Nicol, a conservationist and former SCUBA instructor and diver, has completed his new book, “Trail's End: A Bigfoot Experience”: a captivating novel that fuses together elements of adventure, mystery, and the supernatural as a young man and his brother work to defend a family of bigfoot from hunters and create a wildlife sanctuary for them and the other local animals.
Throughout his life, author David Nicol has worked on underwater parks in Washington State and actually built an underwater reef during his time teaching in Saudi Arabia. He has worked several jobs throughout his adult life, including managing restaurants and as a real estate broker, but his most rewarding job was working as a SCUBA instructor.
“‘Trail’s End’ is a story based on two months [I] spent alone in the Northwest Rocky Mountains,” writes Nicol. “The area of Montana where the story takes place is referred to as ‘nowhere’ by the residents of Montana and Idaho. The region is teeming with wildlife, which formed the basis for this tale. The story is fictional even though some of the events actually happened including certain occurrences that caused the author to believe Bigfoot exists.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Nicol’s new book is infused with incredible authenticity to vividly capture the rugged beauty and untamed wilderness of Montana's backcountry. From thrilling encounters with wildlife to heart-stopping moments of suspense, “Trail's End” keeps readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish, offering a compelling exploration of the unknown and the enduring power of friendship and family.
Readers can purchase “Trail's End: A Bigfoot Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
