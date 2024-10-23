Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s New Book “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three” is a Poignant Novel Celebrating Freedom and Faith

Recent release “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor transports readers to a time when America’s patriots fought for freedom and values rooted in faith. This powerful narrative reflects on the enduring principles of liberty, religion, and hope, painting a vivid picture of America as a beacon of freedom: “Beulah Land.”