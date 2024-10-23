Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s New Book “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three” is a Poignant Novel Celebrating Freedom and Faith
Recent release “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor transports readers to a time when America’s patriots fought for freedom and values rooted in faith. This powerful narrative reflects on the enduring principles of liberty, religion, and hope, painting a vivid picture of America as a beacon of freedom: “Beulah Land.”
Abilene, TX, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Ann Parker Naylor, a retired master sergeant and a disabled veteran who served for twenty years in the US Air Force, has completed her new book, “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three”: a poignant and heartfelt tale that explores the rich tapestry of American history, emphasizing the sacrifices made by patriots, soldiers, and immigrants who fought for the freedoms that Americans hold dear to this day.
After serving in both the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor retired from the military and continued her affiliation with the armed forces by working in civil service. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and is an ardent student of Bible prophecy. Margaret is married and has a son and two grandchildren. Her values are based on her love of God, family, and country, and patriotism and Judeo-Christian values, the foundation of American democracy, are very important to her.
“Once upon a time in America, people fought and died for freedom. Those who survived sought liberty through freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and freedom to bear arms. America was built by patriots, soldiers, heroes, and immigrants who stood up for their Judeo-Christian values as set forth in the Ten Commandments. They put their faith in God, family, and country and the blessed hope of Christ’s glorious return, his second coming. They came to America, land of the free and home of the brave—Beulah Land, paradise, heaven on earth, America the beautiful—to fulfil their dreams. America was and still remains Beulah Land,” writes Naylor.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s new book honors the sacrifices of those who shaped the nation and invites readers to cherish its foundational ideals. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Beulah Land” serves as a heartfelt reminder of the dreams and aspirations that have driven countless individuals to seek a better life in this great nation and will encourage readers to reflect on the principles that unite Americans and to cherish the freedoms that define the nation.
Readers can purchase “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After serving in both the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor retired from the military and continued her affiliation with the armed forces by working in civil service. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and is an ardent student of Bible prophecy. Margaret is married and has a son and two grandchildren. Her values are based on her love of God, family, and country, and patriotism and Judeo-Christian values, the foundation of American democracy, are very important to her.
“Once upon a time in America, people fought and died for freedom. Those who survived sought liberty through freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and freedom to bear arms. America was built by patriots, soldiers, heroes, and immigrants who stood up for their Judeo-Christian values as set forth in the Ten Commandments. They put their faith in God, family, and country and the blessed hope of Christ’s glorious return, his second coming. They came to America, land of the free and home of the brave—Beulah Land, paradise, heaven on earth, America the beautiful—to fulfil their dreams. America was and still remains Beulah Land,” writes Naylor.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s new book honors the sacrifices of those who shaped the nation and invites readers to cherish its foundational ideals. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Beulah Land” serves as a heartfelt reminder of the dreams and aspirations that have driven countless individuals to seek a better life in this great nation and will encourage readers to reflect on the principles that unite Americans and to cherish the freedoms that define the nation.
Readers can purchase “Beulah Land: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Three” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories