Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book “A Republic: If You Can Keep it” is a Call to Action for Reclaiming American Values and Constitutional Principles
Recent release “A Republic: If You Can Keep it: Common Sense About Everyday Topics” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth explores the gradual erosion of American republican values while offering insights and solutions for reclaiming constitutional governance and preserving American greatness.
Hayden, ID, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Hollingsworth, a graduate of Pensacola Christian College with a master’s degree in biblical studies, has completed his new book, “A Republic: If You Can Keep it: Common Sense About Everyday Topics”: a timely work that delves into the crucial question of how America can retain its status as a constitutional republic amid growing concerns about government overreach and societal shifts.
“America has been a successful republic for over two hundred years,” writes Hollingsworth. “Yet, beginning with the New Deal, of Franklin Delano Rosevelt, we have gradually lost the truth of what it means to be a republic. Gradually, and mainly with the work of the Democrats, we have become a collectivist society; we have gradually become, not a republic, but a socialist country, with bigger government and a tendency to government tyranny.
“Now we are at a crossroads. This next election may well determine if we will remain a constitutional republic or fall down into being no more than a third world banana republic.
“It is time to retake control of our government, which is a servant of the people, not a master. We need to control our government on the national level; Congress, the President, the Supreme Court. But we also need to take control on the local level; schools, libraries, city councils and county and state governments.
“It is not too late, but the time is moving quickly. This book explains much of the problem and provides some hope as to how to overcome it. America has been a great nation and can be great again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book emphasizes the importance of reclaiming control over all levels of government in order to help America return to its founding principles and make the nation great once more. Enlightening and thought-provoking, “A Republic: If You Can Keep It” offers readers a comprehensive analysis of contemporary political issues and practical advice for safeguarding the future of American democracy.
Readers can purchase “A Republic: If You Can Keep it: Common Sense About Everyday Topics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
