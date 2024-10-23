Author Dawn Watson’s New Book “The Sleepy Ladybug” Follows a Ladybug Who Searches for the Perfect Flower to Nap on But Discovers Something More Important

Recent release “The Sleepy Ladybug” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dawn Watson is a charming story of a ladybug who tries to find a perfect flower for her to sleep on instead of her usual blade of grass. Through her delightful adventure, the ladybug learns that sometimes what one seeks is already right beneath them.