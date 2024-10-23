Author Wayne Anders Livingstone’s New Book “Otherworlds” is a Collection of Short Stories of the Macabre and Supernatural Genre Written in the 1980s and 1990s
Recent release “Otherworlds” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne Anders Livingstone is a heart-racing and engrossing collection of chilling supernatural short stories written decades ago.
Havelock, NC, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Anders Livingstone, who grew up in a New England haunted house built in 1745, has completed his new book “Otherworlds”: a collection of thrilling and haunting short stories.
A musician/songwriter since age nine, author Wayne Anders Livingstone has traveled to over fifty countries, hitchhiking, and backpacking on six continents. Livingstone has held numerous jobs including serving as a medical corpsman with the Navy and Marines, and is currently retired from the airline industry.
Livingstone writes, “The dim streetlights of Main Street made the sprinkle of rain look more like a shower. Mike reached for the radio, then changed his mind as it would probably take him longer to find a weather report than it would to get to the house. He had only been on the gravel road a few miles when he spotted a small reflection ahead. It seemed to be a small, green glow directly in his path. Mike slowed and squinted his eyes for better perception. His high beam revealed two small reflections. Almost immediately, they were gone, but as he neared the spot, he caught the shadow of a small animal slip into the woods. ‘Probably a raccoon or skunk,’ he thought.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wayne Anders Livingstone’s eerie collection includes works such as “The Cat at Chester House,” “Of Spires and Bridges,” “On Cloven Hooves,” “Flight of the Hornet,” “Down On the River,” “The Man in the Mist,” “Pilot in Command,” “The Swinging Door,” “Merry-Go-Round,” and more.
Readers who wish to experience this spooky work can purchase “Otherworlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
