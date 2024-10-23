Author Michael Suds Sutherland’s New Book “The Power of Please and Thank You” Follows a Young Girl Who Learns All About the Magical Power of Please and Thank You

Recent release “The Power of Please and Thank You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Suds Sutherland is a delightful tale that follows a young girl who never learns the power of please and thank you while growing up in her household. One day, while visiting her grandma, a new friend helps her learn why one uses these words and discovers a whole new world full of possibilities.