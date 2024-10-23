Author Michael Suds Sutherland’s New Book “The Power of Please and Thank You” Follows a Young Girl Who Learns All About the Magical Power of Please and Thank You
Recent release “The Power of Please and Thank You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Suds Sutherland is a delightful tale that follows a young girl who never learns the power of please and thank you while growing up in her household. One day, while visiting her grandma, a new friend helps her learn why one uses these words and discovers a whole new world full of possibilities.
Los Alamitos, CA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Suds Sutherland, a motivational speaker and loves to write, lift weights, and surf, has completed his new book “The Power of Please and Thank You”: a charming story of a young girl who learns all about the words “please” and “thank you” and how to use them in her life while asking others for help.
Author Michael “Suds” Sutherland has spent the past forty years of his life in public education as a language arts teacher and as a high school and college soccer coach. He and his beautiful wife Tracy, a former elementary school teacher and reading and literacy specialist, live in Southern California. They have an incredible life story and are available for public speaking engagements.
“One day, there was a little girl who didn’t know the power of please and thank you, and sadly, there was no one in her family to teach her,” writes Sutherland. “Her mommy didn’t know the power of please and thank you. Her daddy didn’t know the power of please and thank you, so of course, her baby brother didn’t know the power of please and thank you!
“The power of please and thank you was always there, but with nobody to teach her about the power of please and thank you, how could she possibly learn about the power of these words?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Suds Sutherland’s engaging tale is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians alike teach young readers all about manners and using the words “please” and “thank you” and why they are used in one’s everyday life while communicating with others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Power of Please and Thank You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
