Author Bonnie Hildebrand’s New Book “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Follow the Day in the Life of an Energetic Dog
Recent release “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bonnie Hildebrand is a heartwarming story that centers around Josie, a lovable and friendly Aussie who greets every day with excitement and joy. On this particular day, Josie heads off to the office with her mom, where a thrilling day of workplace adventures await.
West Point, VA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Hildebrand, who has had a passion for animals for as far back as she can remember, has completed her new book “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work”: a delightful tale that follows a friendly and energetic dog named Josie who sets off for a fun-filled day at the office with her mom.
“‘The sun is shining brightly through my window.’ It’s Monday morning, and I can’t wait for my Mom to come and get me,” writes Hildebrand. “We’re going to have a great day! Josie is a sixty-pound bundle of fur with lots of energy. She will have an amazing day at work and will share every minute of her day with you!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bonnie Hildebrand’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Josie’s daily routine at the office, whether it be napping, playing, or napping yet again. Accompanied by photographs of Josie to help bring Hildebrand’s story to life, “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” is sure to delight readers of all ages, bringing joy to anyone who shares in Josie's adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘The sun is shining brightly through my window.’ It’s Monday morning, and I can’t wait for my Mom to come and get me,” writes Hildebrand. “We’re going to have a great day! Josie is a sixty-pound bundle of fur with lots of energy. She will have an amazing day at work and will share every minute of her day with you!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bonnie Hildebrand’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Josie’s daily routine at the office, whether it be napping, playing, or napping yet again. Accompanied by photographs of Josie to help bring Hildebrand’s story to life, “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” is sure to delight readers of all ages, bringing joy to anyone who shares in Josie's adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories