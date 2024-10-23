Author Bonnie Hildebrand’s New Book “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Follow the Day in the Life of an Energetic Dog

Recent release “Josie the Aussie Goes To Work” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bonnie Hildebrand is a heartwarming story that centers around Josie, a lovable and friendly Aussie who greets every day with excitement and joy. On this particular day, Josie heads off to the office with her mom, where a thrilling day of workplace adventures await.