Rose Marie Suppa’s New Book “Albert Makes a Difference” is a Captivating Story of a Kindhearted Red Ant Who Saves the Day Despite Being Bullied for Being Different
Mamaroneck, NY, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rose Marie Suppa, a mother of two who has worked in an elementary school for the last twenty years, has completed her most recent book “Albert Makes a Difference”: a charming and inspiring tale follows Albert, a red ant whose journey to a new town challenges his sense of self-worth and highlights the power of individuality and bravery.
In “Albert Makes a Difference,” Albert, a kind red ant, moves to a new town inhabited by black and brown ants, where he is met with resistance and exclusion due to his distinct color. Feeling out of place and disheartened, Albert struggles to find his footing among ants who view him as different. However, when the town faces a looming disaster, Albert’s unique qualities and quick thinking become the key to saving the day.
Published by Fulton Books and illustrated by Bobby Suppa, Rose Marie Suppa’s book beautifully captures the essence of resilience and self-acceptance through its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations. Engaging and heartfelt, “Albert Makes a Difference” serves as a powerful reminder that no matter how one feels about themselves or how others may perceive them, every individual possesses unique qualities that can make a meaningful impact.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Albert Makes a Difference” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “Albert Makes a Difference,” Albert, a kind red ant, moves to a new town inhabited by black and brown ants, where he is met with resistance and exclusion due to his distinct color. Feeling out of place and disheartened, Albert struggles to find his footing among ants who view him as different. However, when the town faces a looming disaster, Albert’s unique qualities and quick thinking become the key to saving the day.
Published by Fulton Books and illustrated by Bobby Suppa, Rose Marie Suppa’s book beautifully captures the essence of resilience and self-acceptance through its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations. Engaging and heartfelt, “Albert Makes a Difference” serves as a powerful reminder that no matter how one feels about themselves or how others may perceive them, every individual possesses unique qualities that can make a meaningful impact.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Albert Makes a Difference” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories