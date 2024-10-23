L. J. Thomas’s New Book “Our Darkest Nights” is a Gripping Fantasy Epic That Follows Four Fae Who Discover They Are Part of an Ancient Prophecy Threatening Their World
New York, NY, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author L. J. Thomas, who’s enjoyed reading and writing stories since the age of fourteen, has completed their most recent book “Our Darkest Nights”: a compelling and riveting tale that centers around four Fae, Nyx, Luna, Ryder, and Rudi, who must fulfill their destinies to save their world from a dark force.
“When the fate of the world is at stake, who can you count on to save it?” writes L. J. “Four Fae will soon learn they were each born for a specific role that fits into an ancient prophecy that’s been around for thousands of years. If they thought senior year was going to be smooth sailing, they had no idea what was in store for them.
“Nyx is a dragon with control over fire and water. Luna, a werewolf with control over water and earth. Ryder, a dragon with control over electricity and air. Rudi, a werewolf with control over air and water.
“Each one will have to face their demons to survive, not only each other but the horrors that await them as an evil werewolf plans to use the prophecy for his own wicked game.”
Published by Fulton Books, L. J. Thomas’s book deftly blends heart-pounding action, mystery, and supernatural intrigue to deliver a captivating fantasy adventure that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Our Darkest Nights” is sure to have readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Our Darkest Nights” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
