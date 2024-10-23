Owen Thomas’s New Book “Lexington Saves Piggy” is a Heartwarming and Charming Children’s Book Exploring Themes of Friendship, Hard Work, and Community Spirit
Lumberton, NY, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Owen Thomas, a member of the Kiwanis and Shriners, as well as the mayor pro tem in Lumberton, North Carolina, and the president of the Robeson County Humane Society, has completed his most recent book “Lexington Saves Piggy”: a delightful tale that centers around a young boy who does everything he can to raise money in order to help his friend after a bad corn harvest leaves him on hard times.
“Lexington is currently in grade school and has a very close friendship with his mentor, Piggy,” writes Owen. “Piggy experiences loss and hardship with his corn harvest, and it becomes Lexington’s goal to help his friend in need. Lexington raises money by working hard in the community. First, he works at the local café. Next, he picks up trash throughout the neighborhood. Finally, he walks dogs at the local doggy daycare. Lexington saves Piggy by raising all the money needed to pay his bills. Next, Piggy decides to work with other local farmers to sell produce from the surrounding area in his produce stand. This allows Piggy to make money until the next corn harvest. In the end, Piggy expresses his thanks and gratitude to Lexington.”
Published by Fulton Books, Owen Thomas’s book was inspired by the author’s own agricultural roots, as well as his desire to help children understand the importance of community service, friendship, and financial literacy. With colorful artwork to help bring Owen’s tale to life, “Lexington Saves Piggy” is sure to resonate with families and educators alike, inspiring discussions about friendship, perseverance, and the importance of helping others in times of need.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lexington Saves Piggy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Lexington is currently in grade school and has a very close friendship with his mentor, Piggy,” writes Owen. “Piggy experiences loss and hardship with his corn harvest, and it becomes Lexington’s goal to help his friend in need. Lexington raises money by working hard in the community. First, he works at the local café. Next, he picks up trash throughout the neighborhood. Finally, he walks dogs at the local doggy daycare. Lexington saves Piggy by raising all the money needed to pay his bills. Next, Piggy decides to work with other local farmers to sell produce from the surrounding area in his produce stand. This allows Piggy to make money until the next corn harvest. In the end, Piggy expresses his thanks and gratitude to Lexington.”
Published by Fulton Books, Owen Thomas’s book was inspired by the author’s own agricultural roots, as well as his desire to help children understand the importance of community service, friendship, and financial literacy. With colorful artwork to help bring Owen’s tale to life, “Lexington Saves Piggy” is sure to resonate with families and educators alike, inspiring discussions about friendship, perseverance, and the importance of helping others in times of need.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lexington Saves Piggy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories