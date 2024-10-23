Alex Gutierrez’s New Book “Abandoned” is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Fictionalized Version of the Author as He Embarks on a Quest for Survival
Odem, TX, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alex Gutierrez, an online personality from southern Texas, has completed his most recent book “Abandoned”: an electrifying novel that takes readers on a suspenseful journey that merges reality with fiction as a fictionalized version of the author navigates a perilous path fraught with mystery and danger.
The author shares, “Alex Gutierrez wakes up at his childhood home, but it is unclear how he got there, or why. In search of answers to his many questions, Alex realizes that finding a way back home will not be easy. He is being hunted by an unknown being. All he can do is explore, stay hidden, and safely survive the start of his journey home.
“But I won’t let that happen.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alex Gutierrez’s book delves into themes of isolation, fear, and the relentless pursuit of clarity as readers are drawn into a world where every step is fraught with suspense and the stakes are nothing less than survival. Expertly paced and full of thrills, “Abandoned” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end, making it a must-read for fans of psychological thrillers and edge-of-your-seat suspense.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Abandoned” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
