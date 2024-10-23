Judy Clark’s Newly Released “However Long It Takes: 'We got this, Mom'” is an Emotionally Compelling Account of Caregiving and Family Resilience

“However Long It Takes: “We got this, Mom”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Clark is a touching memoir that chronicles the challenges and joys of caring for a loved one with a brain injury. Through personal stories, Clark explores the emotional rollercoaster of caregiving, memory loss, and the strength of familial bonds.