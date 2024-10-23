Janet Scales’s Newly Released “A Cobblestone Life...” is an Inspiring Spiritual Journey and Personal Testimony
“A Cobblestone Life...: While Preparing for Streets of Gold (A personal account from a front row seat)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Scales is an inspiring exploration of faith, miracles, and personal transformation, focusing on the power of the Holy Spirit and the continued fulfillment of God’s promises in the lives of believers.
Fort Wayne, IN, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Cobblestone Life...: While Preparing for Streets of Gold (A personal account from a front row seat)”: an inspiring spiritual memoir detailing a journey of faith, miracles, and divine encounters. “A Cobblestone Life...: While Preparing for Streets of Gold (A personal account from a front row seat)” is the creation of published author, Janet Scales, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Scales shares, “After planting her feet beside Jesus, Janet focused on this scripture: “In most solemn truth I tell you that he who trusts in me—the things which I do he shall do also; and greater things than these he shall do because I am going to the Father” (John 4:12 and Mark 16:15–20), that many signs would follow the believers of Jesus. Janet told the Lord she was available if He could use her.
Upon the pages of this book, Janet writes about miraculous life-changing experiences led by the Holy Spirit. These are comparable to Biblically recorded events, such as healings, deliverance, salvation, and being raised from the dead. She discovered the promises made by God in His Word still come to pass in our own day. What’s recorded in the New Testament can be experienced by believers purposed to live for Him while yielding to His Holy Spirit.
Like old friends who have grown up together, her relationship with Jesus continues to deepen. She became convinced Jesus is Who He says He is. Jesus will take you, draw you, lift you, make you, and provide you with everything needed to live, move, and have your being.
This book is not an autobiography. It is about meeting, knowing, and being led by the Holy Spirit. In these chapters, Janet has presented the teachings He unfolded, along with the discovery that truly “Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
It’s Janet’s hope that if you don’t already know Jesus personally, this book will make that introduction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Scales’s new book presents a heartfelt testimony of faith, offering readers a powerful guide to discovering and walking in God’s promises in their everyday lives.
Consumers can purchase “A Cobblestone Life...: While Preparing for Streets of Gold (A personal account from a front row seat)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Cobblestone Life...: While Preparing for Streets of Gold (A personal account from a front row seat),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
