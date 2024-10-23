Daniel Holsomback’s Newly Released “By His Stripes, Not My Steps” Offers an Empowering Spiritual Guide to Overcoming Brokenness
“By His Stripes, Not My Steps: Rediscovering God’s Promises Instead of Working a Program” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Holsomback is a profound exploration of spiritual rebirth, focusing on God’s transformative power to heal and restore lives without relying on conventional self-improvement programs.
Ville Platte, LA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “By His Stripes, Not My Steps: Rediscovering God’s Promises Instead of Working a Program”: an empowering and insightful guide for spiritual transformation and healing. “By His Stripes, Not My Steps: Rediscovering God’s Promises Instead of Working a Program” is the creation of published author, Daniel Holsomback, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has overcome patterns of substance abuse. He has been working in recovery and ministry for the last sixteen years and has run a men’s recovery house(s) for the last eight years. He has served in church as an associate and senior pastor but finds his greatest joy in reaching out to and loving broken people.
Holsomback shares, “This book is a very simple but detailed look at God’s incredible plan of redemption and salvation in the lives of broken people, or better yet, all people. It is not intended to label you with some psychological disorder or social label that you are stuck with for life. Nor will it teach you a new process for becoming a better person. Instead, it aims to reveal to you God’s answer to your brokenness and His power that you need to be changed and continue changing into the person He desires you to be. I do not mean to imply that psychological disorders do not exist, but it just isn’t the intention of the book to address those things.
This is my best presentation of the important elements of the spiritual rebirth and the instruction for how to begin walking that out every day. I am completely confident that someone can open their Bible and discover the truths presented here at a deeper and more powerful level. However, perhaps this written work can still help shed a light on where to look and what to look for when reading the Bible. These can be crucial things for someone who is needing to hear that their brokenness has a solution and that their soul has a Savior.
Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. (2 Cor 5:17)
This is the key verse of the Unbroken curriculum and this book. It gives us a great promise that we are not just improving or getting over our troubles; we are new creations! If we are in Christ! It is my intention to get you to test yourself to see if you are in Christ and then help you begin to take God at His word. If you are in Him, you are new! The old is gone!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Holsomback’s new book presents an illuminating path toward healing and transformation through faith, offering guidance to those seeking to understand their spiritual rebirth and live fully in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “By His Stripes, Not My Steps: Rediscovering God’s Promises Instead of Working a Program” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “By His Stripes, Not My Steps: Rediscovering God’s Promises Instead of Working a Program,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
