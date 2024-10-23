Daniel Holsomback’s Newly Released “By His Stripes, Not My Steps” Offers an Empowering Spiritual Guide to Overcoming Brokenness

“By His Stripes, Not My Steps: Rediscovering God’s Promises Instead of Working a Program” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Holsomback is a profound exploration of spiritual rebirth, focusing on God’s transformative power to heal and restore lives without relying on conventional self-improvement programs.