Sheila McKeegan’s Newly Released “Fred Not in Bed” is an Adorable Tale of Obedience and Friendship

“Fred Not in Bed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila McKeegan is a heartwarming story that teaches children the importance of obedience and responsibility through the adventures of a mischievous puppy named Fred. With engaging illustrations and a timeless moral lesson, McKeegan’s book captivates young readers and imparts valuable insights about following rules and caring for others.