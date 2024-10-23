Sheila McKeegan’s Newly Released “Fred Not in Bed” is an Adorable Tale of Obedience and Friendship
“Fred Not in Bed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila McKeegan is a heartwarming story that teaches children the importance of obedience and responsibility through the adventures of a mischievous puppy named Fred. With engaging illustrations and a timeless moral lesson, McKeegan’s book captivates young readers and imparts valuable insights about following rules and caring for others.
Lincoln, NE, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fred Not in Bed”: a delightful children’s book that combines charming storytelling with meaningful life lessons. “Fred Not in Bed” is the creation of published author, Sheila McKeegan, who is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and is a wife, a mother of six children, a grandmother of eight grandchildren, and a registered nurse.
McKeegan shares, “All children love puppies, and the lesson in this book will teach one of the Ten Commandments that even a little child will grasp!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila McKeegan’s new book exemplifies her passion for nurturing young minds and instilling positive values.
Consumers can purchase “Fred Not in Bed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fred Not in Bed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories