Author Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD’s Book “A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama II as the First Black President of the United States” is Released
Recent release “A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama II as the First Black President of the United States” from Page Publishing author Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD is a brilliant analysis of the struggles that Barrack Obama overcame to reach the Oval Office and as the commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the United States.
Far Rockaway, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD, who was born in the village of Gibraltar, East Corentyne, Berbice, in the former colony of British Guiana, now the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, has completed his new book “A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama II as the First Black President of the United States”: an intellectually stimulating and insightful work that chronicles Obama’s life from birth and examines the forces that shaped his life and made him the forty-fourth president of the United States.
At an early age, Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD, migrated to Montreal, Canada, where he lived for almost three decades before migrating to Albany, New York, to lecture at the University at Albany and Siena College, a Catholic institution in Loudonville, New York. Professor Rose was also the director of the high school advanced placement (AP) program at Schenectady County Community College. It was a dual enrollment program that allowed students to study AP courses in high school and use those courses for college credits. He later moved to New York City to teach at the City University of New York. Dr. Rose was an adjunct professor at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Among the books Dr. Rose has written are “Dependency and Socialism in the Modern Caribbean: Superpower Intervention in Guyana, Jamaica, and Grenada,” which was a bestseller, and “Canada’s Foreign Aid Program: A Policy Analysis.” He has also published several articles in journals, including the “Middle East Journal.” Rose’s academic interests include international political economy, international law, foreign policy and diplomacy, global politics, and American politics. Dr. Rose has recently completed a paper on “Ecotourism: Its Impact on Developed and Developing Economies.” He is currently working on a manuscript titled “The Rise of China: The Realignment of Power in the International System.”
Rose writes, “The book offers substantial new narrative on the struggles faced by African Americans to attain equality and justice in America and the election of Obama as president. Its focuses on Barack Hussein Obama’s childhood, his family life, his election as senator of Illinois and the United States senate, his failed attempt to become a US congressman, and finally, his election to the presidency of the United States of America in 2008 and again in 2012.”
He continues, “It is a comprehensive study of Barack Obama’s early life, his upbringing in Hawaii and in Indonesia, his preteen years, and his elementary, high school, and college life as a student at Occidental College in Los Angeles, California, at Columbia University in New York, and finally, at Harvard Law School, where he became the first African American president of the ‘Harvard Law Review.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD’s remarkable work explains how Obama defeated three renowned, admired, and experienced politicians—former First Lady and Senator Hillary Clinton, former prisoner of war and Senator John McCain, and former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney—to become president of the United States.
The book is a classic narrative drawn from hundreds of interviews, including several of President Obama’s advisers, friends, and classmates, and a trove of articles, journals, and other documents.
Readers who wish to experience this penetrating work can purchase “A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama II as the First Black President of the United States” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
