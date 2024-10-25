Author Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD’s Book “A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama II as the First Black President of the United States” is Released

Recent release “A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama II as the First Black President of the United States” from Page Publishing author Dr. Euclid A. Rose PhD is a brilliant analysis of the struggles that Barrack Obama overcame to reach the Oval Office and as the commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the United States.