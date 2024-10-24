Joye Frost's New Book "On My Way to Bluebird Cottage" Reveals How Her Dream of Finding a Family Was Realized Through Prayer, Faith, and Seeking God's Plan for Her Life
Recent release “On My Way to Bluebird Cottage” from Covenant Books author Joye Frost is a compelling and eye-opening memoir that documents how the author, after years of longing and praying to God, found an incredible love and built a home for herself and her family. Deeply personal and candid, “On my Way to Bluebird Cottage” reveals how anyone’s dreams can be realized through faith and courage.
Lyman, SC, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joye Frost, who holds a degree in Christian family counseling, along with an interest in sustainable living, recycling, and a great love of nature, has completed her new book, “On My Way to Bluebird Cottage”: a poignant and heartfelt memoir that reveals how the author, through a lifetime of praying to God and trusting in his plan for her, found a loving family and a peaceful home to call her own.
Learning God’s principles of love and faith, and with his help, putting them into practice is the calling and focal point of author Joye Frost’s life. Along with her husband, Steven, Joye resides in beautiful South Carolina in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. She attends LifeSong Church, a non-denominational Christian church in Lyman, where she also enjoys a weekly Bible study with her friends. Some of her favorite pastimes include traveling to visit her grown children in Florida, writing, painting, and creating picture books for their seven grandchildren.
“On My Way to Bluebird Cottage” tells the incredible, true story of how a prayer for a home and loving family takes Joye on a lifetime adventure filled with miracles as her loving heavenly Father shares with her the secrets of love and faith, showing her the wonderful path He has designed especially for her.
“A home can be a shelter from the wind and rain, a place to snuggle up with a great book and hot tea, if that is what you love,” writes Frost. “It can be a place to store things that you love; things that can never be replaced, such as gifts from the children and their self-portraits, old family photos, and my husband’s love letters lovingly tucked away in fancy shoeboxes for a rainy-day browse. I like to think of home, never mind how humble or grand it may be, as a place to feel safe and comfortable but, above all else, where loved ones, at some converging point, come to laugh and hug or even to cry, confiding their deepest mysteries, their own unique selves, despite the pull of mundane everyday life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joye Frost’s new book invites readers to join the author on this lively journey with a host of colorful characters through laughter and tears. Engaging and deeply personal, Frost offers a worthwhile trip to discover her beloved Bluebird Cottage, where anything is possible.
Readers can purchase “On My Way to Bluebird Cottage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
