Author Joanna Roever’s New Book “King David's Tambourine” is a Compelling Memoir Exploring Faith, Trials, and Triumph Through the Lens of Biblical and Personal Struggles

Recent release “King David's Tambourine” from Covenant Books author Joanna Roever draws upon the biblical narrative of King David to illumine the main character’s own journey through a life-altering illness, delving into the complexities of facing seemingly insurmountable challenges and the profound impact of faith and perseverance in overcoming them.