Author Joanna Roever’s New Book “King David's Tambourine” is a Compelling Memoir Exploring Faith, Trials, and Triumph Through the Lens of Biblical and Personal Struggles
Recent release “King David's Tambourine” from Covenant Books author Joanna Roever draws upon the biblical narrative of King David to illumine the main character’s own journey through a life-altering illness, delving into the complexities of facing seemingly insurmountable challenges and the profound impact of faith and perseverance in overcoming them.
Ashway, RI, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joanna Roever, a native of Rhode Island and a catechism teacher at Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly, has completed her new book, “King David's Tambourine”: a poignant narrative that explores the trials and triumphs of King David, drawing parallels with Roever’s own experiences to offer readers an insightful reflection on faith, perseverance, and personal transformation.
“Do you know the story of how King David fought a giant and won, was anointed by a prophet over all his older brothers to be the king of Israel, went up to the roof of the palace, saw a soldier’s wife bathing in the moonlight, and was struck by beauty so fine that it became his undoing?” asks Roever. “He persevered in fidelity to God in a battle against enemies who were once confidants and mentors. And I was the baby in my family, in more than one way, and would never be trusted to tend the sheep much less lead a nation in battle. But somehow at thirteen, I was to be catapulted into an elevated plane of my seventh-grade reality by an illness that was going to try my faith and make me either a warrior or an infant.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joanna Roever’s new book is a deeply personal exploration of how King David’s struggles resonate with modern-day trials, providing readers with a powerful narrative that encourages them to reflect on their own paths to resilience and faith. Engaging and thought-provoking, “King David’s Tambourine” is both a spiritual reflection and a testament to personal strength that will invite readers to consider how biblical stories can illuminate their own life experiences and provide a framework for understanding their personal battles.
Readers can purchase “King David's Tambourine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
