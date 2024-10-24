Author Daniel - John’s New Book “Latter-Days Exodus” is a Captivating Journey Into Prophecy That Presents a Tale of Faith and Revelation in the End Times
Recent release “Latter-Days Exodus” from Covenant Books author Daniel - John invites readers to explore the prophetic visions of ancient holy men as they navigate the tumultuous times leading to the great and dreadful day of the Lord. This engaging novel weaves together common and lesser-known themes of the last days, aiming to prepare readers for the profound mysteries of Christ’s return.
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel - John has completed his new book, “Latter-Days Exodus”: a captivating work that draws upon ancient prophecies and modern revelations to craft an immersive story that explores the challenges and spiritual awakenings of individuals facing the prophesied trials of the last days.
“These latter days have been seen by ancient holy men for thousands of years,” writes the author. “Even in our generation, many faithful people have witnessed the coming great and dreadful day of the Lord. As we peel back the layers of prophetic verse, many wonderful mysteries are revealed to us which are meant to prepare us and are for our benefit.
“Through ‘Latter-Days Exodus,’ many of the common and not-so-common themes of the last days, which are found in various writings, are described. The prophesied days ahead are creatively combined in this exciting story. You will look through the eyes of each of the characters to intimately participate in their lives, struggles, experiences, and hopes during their terrifying days of tribulations and glorious triumphs.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel - John’s new book serves as a guide to understanding the spiritual significance of current events and the timeless messages embedded within ancient scriptures. With a perfect blend of adventure and spiritual insight, “Latter-Days Exodus” promises to empower individuals to recognize their place in the unfolding drama of the last days, reinforcing the importance of resilience and faith in a rapidly changing world.
Readers can purchase “Latter-Days Exodus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories