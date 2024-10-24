Author Daniel - John’s New Book “Latter-Days Exodus” is a Captivating Journey Into Prophecy That Presents a Tale of Faith and Revelation in the End Times

Recent release “Latter-Days Exodus” from Covenant Books author Daniel - John invites readers to explore the prophetic visions of ancient holy men as they navigate the tumultuous times leading to the great and dreadful day of the Lord. This engaging novel weaves together common and lesser-known themes of the last days, aiming to prepare readers for the profound mysteries of Christ’s return.