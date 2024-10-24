Author Shane Mara’s New Book “Confessions of a Banker: The Best Business Owners Buy Their Own Buildings” Explores How and Why to Blend Real Estate with Small Business
Recent release “Confessions of a Banker: The Best Business Owners Buy Their Own Buildings” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shane Mara highlights twelve reasons business owners should buy their own buildings.
Roanoke, TX, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shane Mara, who has been a banker for fifteen-plus years and a real estate investor for twenty-plus years, has completed his new book “Confessions of a Banker: The Best Business Owners Buy Their Own Buildings”: an educational work that offers business owners invaluable insight into the world of real estate through the eyes of an experienced banker.
Author Shane Mara calls on his years of experience in banking and real estate as well as the experience of working alongside some of the very best small-business owners in this book. He is passionate about blending the worlds of small business and real estate. He desires to see business owners excel and build wealth without being undone by stress and worry from struggling with business.
Mara writes, “This book is written for all the everyday business owners out there, pursuing the real American Dream. Those brave few who have the desire to be great. Those who dare to create something out of nothing. The 5 percent. The ones who were told not to do it. Those who were told, “What you are doing is crazy,” and who were told not to embark on that journey. Those who were told to just get a job and stay there till you retire, to play it safe. Those who were warned that it’s not safe, that it’s risky, that most businesses fail (which is true, by the way). Those who were told, ‘You can’t do that. Don’t do that. Please don’t do that,’ by some (probably your parents).”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shane Mara’s informative work offers business owners helpful guidance as they chart their own paths for their businesses.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Confessions of a Banker: The Best Business Owners Buy Their Own Buildings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
Categories