Author R. P. Matthews’s New Book “Angry Alligator” is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who, While Adventuring in the Woods, Makes an Unlikely New Friend
Recent release “Angry Alligator” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. P. Matthews is a delightful tale that follows Alexander, a curious little boy who sets off one day to explore the woods. While adventuring, Alexander discovers a swamp where an angry alligator lives, but with a bit of quick thinking and a fun game, the two become surprisingly friendly.
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R. P. Matthews has completed his new book “Angry Alligator”: a riveting new children’s book that centers around a young boy who makes a surprising discovery while playing in the woods. Confronted with a dangerous alligator, the young boy thinks of a way to avoid being eaten and makes a new friend along the way.
“Alexander, a playful boy exploring the woods, encounters an unexpected adventure when he wanders into the swamp,” writes Matthews. “Through wit and humor, Alexander learns valuable lessons about courage, kindness, and making friends in unexpected places.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. P. Matthews’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover the importance of friendship and learning to move past initial impressions of others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Matthew’s tale to life, “Angry Alligator” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Angry Alligator” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
