Author R. P. Matthews’s New Book “Angry Alligator” is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who, While Adventuring in the Woods, Makes an Unlikely New Friend

Recent release “Angry Alligator” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. P. Matthews is a delightful tale that follows Alexander, a curious little boy who sets off one day to explore the woods. While adventuring, Alexander discovers a swamp where an angry alligator lives, but with a bit of quick thinking and a fun game, the two become surprisingly friendly.