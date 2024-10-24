Author Brian J. Woznicki’s New Book “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” is a Compelling True Story of the Author’s Experiences Living with Cerebral Palsy

Recent release “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian J. Woznicki is a poignant memoir that recounts his extraordinary life story, marked by the challenges of living with cerebral palsy. Throughout each struggle, Woznicki offers readers a powerful narrative of courage, resilience, and faith.