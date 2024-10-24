Author Brian J. Woznicki’s New Book “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” is a Compelling True Story of the Author’s Experiences Living with Cerebral Palsy
Recent release “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian J. Woznicki is a poignant memoir that recounts his extraordinary life story, marked by the challenges of living with cerebral palsy. Throughout each struggle, Woznicki offers readers a powerful narrative of courage, resilience, and faith.
Philadelphia, PA, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian J. Woznicki, a loving father of two who was born with cerebral palsy and holds a master’s degree, has completed his new book “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability”: a poignant memoir of triumph and setbacks that explores the joys, sorrows, weaknesses, strengths, and most importantly, courage that the author exhibited throughout his life.
In “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability”, author Brian J. Woznicki chronicles the various obstacles he faced throughout his life, in part due to his having been born with cerebral palsy. Despite these challenges, readers will discover how the author faced each of these moments with immense courage, all while being supported by the love and encouragement of his parents and friends.
“I am a sixty-nine-year-old man with physical disabilities,” writes Woznicki. “This book is a collection of stories about my life. They are told through a definite Catholic lens, with no small dose of Boy Scouting experience.
“I am writing these stories for persons with disabilities, their families, their caregivers, and anyone who cares to read them.
“I hope that these stories will, at once, be both entertaining and instructive and that persons with disabilities might find in these pages a source of motivation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian J. Woznicki’s engaging tale presents readers with lessons of courage, strength, authenticity, and love, all interwoven with lapses in judgment, weakness, and vulnerability. Deeply personal and candid, “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” is a roller-coaster ride filled with profound insights that will not only offer inspiration but also serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability”, author Brian J. Woznicki chronicles the various obstacles he faced throughout his life, in part due to his having been born with cerebral palsy. Despite these challenges, readers will discover how the author faced each of these moments with immense courage, all while being supported by the love and encouragement of his parents and friends.
“I am a sixty-nine-year-old man with physical disabilities,” writes Woznicki. “This book is a collection of stories about my life. They are told through a definite Catholic lens, with no small dose of Boy Scouting experience.
“I am writing these stories for persons with disabilities, their families, their caregivers, and anyone who cares to read them.
“I hope that these stories will, at once, be both entertaining and instructive and that persons with disabilities might find in these pages a source of motivation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian J. Woznicki’s engaging tale presents readers with lessons of courage, strength, authenticity, and love, all interwoven with lapses in judgment, weakness, and vulnerability. Deeply personal and candid, “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” is a roller-coaster ride filled with profound insights that will not only offer inspiration but also serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Reflections On a Journey Living With a Disability” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories