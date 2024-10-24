Author Wilfredo Cotto’s New Book “Wimsly Wonders” is a Charming Story of a Curious Young Girl Who Wonders Why the Sun and Moon Seem to Always Follow Her
Recent release “Wimsly Wonders” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wilfredo Cotto invites readers to join Wimsly on a captivating journey of self-discovery and trust. As Wimsly navigates her feelings and concerns in a nurturing environment, this enchanting tale is sure to spark deep thoughts and discussions exploring universal themes with love and care.
Chester, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wilfredo Cotto has completed his new book “Wimsly Wonders”: a delightful story that encourages young readers to explore the themes of trust, curiosity, and emotional growth as they follow along on the exciting journey of a curious young girl.
“Follow Wimsly on a journey to trust,” writes Cotto. “As she navigates her troubling concern, in a caring, loving and familiar atmosphere. Wimsly wonders, ‘why is the moon and sun following me?’ A universal occurrence sparking a host of thoughts and covering an array of topics all delivered with love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wilfredo Cotto’s engaging tale addresses the universal concerns that children face, such as anxiety and the quest for understanding, allowing readers to relate to Wimsly’s experiences and emotions. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Luis Torres, “Wimsly Wonders” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, promising to spark curiosity about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Wimsly Wonders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Follow Wimsly on a journey to trust,” writes Cotto. “As she navigates her troubling concern, in a caring, loving and familiar atmosphere. Wimsly wonders, ‘why is the moon and sun following me?’ A universal occurrence sparking a host of thoughts and covering an array of topics all delivered with love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wilfredo Cotto’s engaging tale addresses the universal concerns that children face, such as anxiety and the quest for understanding, allowing readers to relate to Wimsly’s experiences and emotions. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Luis Torres, “Wimsly Wonders” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, promising to spark curiosity about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Wimsly Wonders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories