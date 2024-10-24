Author Sheila Balagna’s New Book “The Bunny Says” is a Charming Collection of True Stories Inspired by the Author’s Beloved and Sometimes Mischievous Pet, Noelle

Recent release “The Bunny Says” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sheila Balagna is an engaging series of short stories that follows the adventures of Noelle, a white rabbit who was rescued by the author and her husband. Full of personality and curiosity, Noelle proves to be an interesting bunny who is fiercely protective of her family and home.