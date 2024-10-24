Author Sheila Balagna’s New Book “The Bunny Says” is a Charming Collection of True Stories Inspired by the Author’s Beloved and Sometimes Mischievous Pet, Noelle
Recent release “The Bunny Says” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sheila Balagna is an engaging series of short stories that follows the adventures of Noelle, a white rabbit who was rescued by the author and her husband. Full of personality and curiosity, Noelle proves to be an interesting bunny who is fiercely protective of her family and home.
Duncanville, TX, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sheila Balagna has completed her new book “The Bunny Says”: an adorable collection of short stories centered around the many escapades of the author’s curious and friendly rescue rabbit, Noelle, and her many daily adventures with her human family.
Having had several rabbits for pets over the years, author Sheila Balagna and her husband, Larry, adopted a rescue rabbit during the Covid-19 pandemic. The rabbit, who was named Noelle due to having been found near Christmas, exhibited traits of curiosity and understanding. Finding an outlet for some of Noelle’s adventures in the Ceili, a Southwest Celtic Music Association publication, Sheila was encouraged to write a book about Noelle’s adventures. Noelle regularly goes to a nursing home, where she is an ambassador of friendship to the residents.
“Noelle is a unique bunny,” writes Balagna. “She becomes almost human as she studies her family. Noelle experiences many of the emotions that we emulate, although at times she is a little mixed up in her observations. While somewhat childlike, Noelle has fun and acts on her instincts, but can also be a little mischievous. Her adventures show her to be very loving and protective of her family.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sheila Balagna’s riveting series will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Noelle’s many adventures, finding humor in her observations of the world around her. Accompanied by photographs of Noelle, as well as colorful artwork by illustrator Chloe Cotter, “The Bunny Says” is sure to delight readers who are both young and young at heart, serving as a testament to the incredible ways that Noelle has impacted the lives of all who come to know her.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Bunny Says” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
