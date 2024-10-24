Maureen Whitaker’s New Book “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book Six” is an Enlightening Journey Through Life’s Challenges and Triumphs
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maureen Whitaker has completed her most recent book “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book Six”: the latest installment of the author’s transformative series that continues the compelling saga of Anna and Michael as they navigate life’s unexpected hurdles, from medical crises and spiritual discoveries to travels and professional endeavors.
“Alas, my story line was not finished,” writes Whitaker. “Anna and Michael had more things happening in their lives. Anna delved into her metaphysical authorship to discover there were many documents which are still viable in the current times. They continued to provide seminars and compiled a book since they felt it is the end of the line for seminars due to some Life Challenges. One of the challenges was a medical condition Michael had, so they went to Bremerton for Michael’s surgery. It took a time to recover. They went to Hawaii for a vacation once Michael was up to it. As time passed, Anna found more spiritual documents. Michael would read them, and they discussed them. Dave Langley, MD, declined and met his demise. A time after, they downsized their motorcoach and went on some trips. Michael did some work for the US Air Force and was on a task force for medical protocols, which was at Bremerton and later on, they went to Washington, DC, for the final steps. Michael had a situation happen when they flew back to Portland as he had to as a medical doctor assistant with a sudden need to be the only medical doctor on the plane, and a few days later, he landed in the hospital with another Life Challenge. One really neat thing is a list of terms Anna developed, and it is included. Eventually, things were going well, and Anna and Michael resumed taking trips in their motorcoach. This wrapped it up, and Volume VII is the end of the story line.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maureen Whitaker’s book is a profound testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity, offering a prelude to the forthcoming final volume and the satisfying resolution to Anna and Michael’s saga. Engaging and character-driven, “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book Six” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them ready for the powerful and long-awaited conclusion of this riveting series.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book Six” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
