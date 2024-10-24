Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D.’s New Book “From Bethlehem to the United States: A Christian Palestinian American Journey's Memoirs, 1944–Present” is Released
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D. has completed his most recent book “From Bethlehem to the United States: A Christian Palestinian American Journey's Memoirs, 1944–Present”: a deeply personal memoir that offers readers an intimate look into the author’s remarkable life, tracing his experiences from his early years in the Holy Land to his journey as an academic and citizen in the United States.
Born and raised in Bethlehem before moving to America with the help of the Rotary Club of Wabash, Indiana where he attended Wabash High School, author Adnan A. Musallam earned his BA and MA in Government, Near Eastern studies, and History at Indiana University and later pursued doctoral studies at the University of Michigan. After a brief stint in the U.S. Navy and a U.S. Navy Achievement Medal, Musallam taught at Bethlehem University from 1981 to 2009, serving as Chairperson of the Department of Humanities, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and editor in chief of the Bethlehem University Journal. He also taught history at Bethlehem Bible College and has authored numerous scholarly articles and books. Musallam is married to Salwa Sayeh Musallam, and they have five daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
“This is the autobiography of my life in Bethlehem under various regimes, starting from British Mandatory Palestine period (1944–1948), Jordanian rule (1949–June 4, 1967), Israeli occupation (June 5, 1967 to the present), and Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Oslo Accords (1994–present). It is so difficult to experience a normal life in these changing abnormal circumstances of instability and wars. Turning point in my life began to take place when I lived in the United States from August 1962 to August 1983,” writes the author.
“My autobiography comprises seven chapters, beginning with my background in Bethlehem as well as an overview of Bethlehem, my home, and ending with chapter focusing on the Palestinian Problem (1937–present) and a conclusion. This study focuses on my experiences with Palestinian–Israeli dialogue, which enriched my life in the 1990s and early 2000. Following the Oslo Accords of 1993, there was a hope that the Palestinian–Israeli conflict would come to an end and peace would prevail. However, violent opposition on both sides prevented the realization of the 1999 deadline for the emergence of a Palestinian State, such as suicide bombings and the assassination of Prime Minister Itzhak Rabin. I do not see a light at the end of the tunnel. I see only more violence, hate-mongering, and bloodletting.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D.’s book is a compelling account of the author’s personal and academic journey, set against the backdrop of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Emotionally stirring and candid, “From
Bethlehem to the United States” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Bethlehem to the United States: A Christian Palestinian American Journey's Memoirs, 1944–Present” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. The book is also available as an eBook.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories