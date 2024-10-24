Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D.’s New Book “Posthumous Impact On Radical Islamists And Global Jihadists: The Life And Thought Of Sayyid Qutb, 1906–1966” is Released
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D. has completed his most recent book “Posthumous Impact On Radical Islamists And Global Jihadists: The Life And Thought Of Sayyid Qutb, 1906–1966”: a groundbreaking analysis of Sayyid Qutb’s profound and lasting influence on radical Islamism.
Born and raised in Bethlehem, author Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D was a Rotary exchange student at Wabash High School in Wabash, Indiana, during his senior year of high school, where he lived with lovely American families. He graduated from Wabash High School and earned his BA and MA at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, also studying Journalism as well. Following a brief career in the US Navy from 1975 to 1980 where he earned a U.S. Navy Achievement Medal, the author continued his doctoral work at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he finished his doctoral work in 1983. He returned to Bethlehem as a full-time staff member at Bethlehem University in the Holy Land and, although he is now a retired associate professor, he continues to write books and articles.
In “Posthumous Impact On Radical Islamists And Global Jihadists,” Dr. Musallam examines Sayyid Qutb’s major works, his intellectual evolution, and the ways in which his ideas have been adopted and adapted by jihadist organizations. By providing a thorough historical and ideological context, Dr. Musallam sheds light on the complexities of Qutb’s influence and its implications for understanding contemporary terrorism.
“This research revolves around the transformations in the life and thought of radical Islamist Sayyid Qutb of Egypt (1906–1966), a prolific writer, a poet, an educator, a literary critic, and a highly controversial ideologue of contemporary Islamism who was executed by the late-President Nasser regime of Egypt on August 29, 1966,” writes Dr. Musallam. “His posthumous impact on radical Islamists was profound on some leaders in Iran and Afghanistan and on al-Qaeda and its leaders, especially the late Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri and fellow global jihadist Abdallah Azzam and many others, including the late–blind cleric Sheikh Omar Abd al-Rahman who immigrated and died in the United States.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adnan A. Musallam, Ph.D.’s book offers a vital perspective on how ideological legacies can persist and evolve over time, shaping political and social movements across the globe. Engaging and comprehensive, Dr. Musallam’s analysis is essential reading for scholars, policymakers, and anyone interested in the intersections of ideology, politics, and terrorism.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Posthumous Impact On Radical Islamists And Global Jihadists: The Life And Thought Of Sayyid Qutb, 1906–1966” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. The book is also available as an eBook.
