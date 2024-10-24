Deborah Stanley-Riddle’s Newly Released “Bees” is a Charming Exploration of Emotional Wellness Through Insect Themes
“Bees” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Stanley-Riddle is an engaging and educational book that blends insect themes with lessons in emotional wellness. The book is designed to inspire readers of all ages to recognize the impact of their words and actions.
Chicago, IL, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bees”: a delightful and insightful book that introduces readers to emotional wellness through the lens of insect-themed stories. “Bees” is the creation of published author, Deborah Stanley-Riddle, who has been a public school teacher for over a decade, having taught grades Pre-K through high school. She holds certifications in Special Education, Science, Social Science and Restorative Justice Deborah was named Teacher of the Year by Rochelle Lee’s WITS (Working in the Classroom) program. When she is not writing, Deborah enjoys reading, thrifting and boxing. Deborah was born in Chicago, where she currently resides.
Stanley-Riddle shares, “Bees is the first in a series of insect-themed books, written for both children and adults, that illustrate components of emotional wellness This book is meant to remind us all that our words have power.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Stanley-Riddle’s new book provides a unique approach to teaching emotional wellness, using the fascinating world of insects to convey important life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Bees” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bees,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
