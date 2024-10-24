Rita Moser’s Newly Released “Mosaic Wall Art: Shapes, Collections, and Broken Pieces Created to Feature Forest Creatures” is a Captivating Look at Artistic Expression
“Mosaic Wall Art: Shapes, Collections, and Broken Pieces Created to Feature Forest Creatures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Moser is a delightful and educational journey into the world of mosaic art, showcasing the beauty of nature through creative designs and offering a unique way to inspire artistic curiosity in children.
Hawkins, TX, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mosaic Wall Art: Shapes, Collections, and Broken Pieces Created to Feature Forest Creatures”: a captivating exploration of mosaic art that blends creativity with nature. “Mosaic Wall Art: Shapes, Collections, and Broken Pieces Created to Feature Forest Creatures” is the creation of published author, Rita Moser, a dedicated wife and artisan who shows the extensive process throughout her thirty-two years of mosaic wall–building on her website, ritasmosaicmanor.com. Her Instagram account, @mosaicmanor, shows her walls and farm animals along with stories and poems to entertain others.
Moser shares, “Teaching children about mosaic art through animals living in the forest is not only fun—it’s also a creative way to expand their knowledge of shapes, textures, and colors.
Mosaic art is a very old, creative, and lasting art form for sharing stories to future generations.
These collections of various art materials that helped create nature-inspired mosaics expand a child’s knowledge of the beauty of nature in our earth.
Rita’s expression in her walls of mosaic forest animals for this book is vital for showing how there are so many forms of art—and how each part of the creative process is special and important.
This is a book to study and use for guiding children in all the different ways that art can help them show their favorite collection to others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Moser’s new book offers readers a unique and enchanting perspective on the world of mosaic art, making it an ideal resource for parents, educators, and young artists alike.
Consumers can purchase “Mosaic Wall Art: Shapes, Collections, and Broken Pieces Created to Feature Forest Creatures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mosaic Wall Art: Shapes, Collections, and Broken Pieces Created to Feature Forest Creatures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
