Nancy Ballinger’s Newly Released “Little Johnny Stories” is a Heartwarming Collection of Childhood Adventures
“Little Johnny Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ballinger is an engaging collection of tales about a fun-loving boy whose adventures teach valuable life lessons about listening, honesty, and friendship.
Richmond, KY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Johnny Stories”: a delightful compilation of short stories that follow the adventures of a curious and energetic boy named Little Johnny. “Little Johnny Stories” is the creation of published author, Nancy Ballinger, a retired teacher, who lives in Kentucky with her husband, Hank. She has one daughter, Melinda; her son-in-law, Stewart; and three grandchildren, Caden, Cameron, and Andi that she loves spending time with. She taught first grade in public school for over twenty-seven years and currently works with students at Blast Christian Academy, a school founded by her daughter. She has always had a love of reading and storytelling and has shared that love with countless students for over thirty years.
Ballinger shares, “Little Johnny is a fun-loving inquisitive little boy who finds himself in many interesting situations, but he always learns a lesson in the end. You will laugh and learn from Little Johnny’s adventures, and you maybe even find that you’ve experienced something similar in your life. Many of his problems could be avoided if he would just listen to his parents’ advice. Whether he is going to school for the first time, breaking a vase, or losing his first tooth, you will enjoy his antics and will love seeing situations through Little Johnny’s eyes. His experiences can be enjoyed one story at a time, but don’t be surprised if you are left wanting more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Ballinger’s new book offers parents and children alike a lighthearted way to discuss important lessons, with stories that can be read individually or as a collection. Perfect for bedtime or classroom reading, Little Johnny Stories delivers timeless messages about growing up, family, and learning from one’s mistakes.
Consumers can purchase “Little Johnny Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Johnny Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
