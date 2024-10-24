Rebecca Kraus Abbott’s Newly Released “Blessed Assurance: Scripture Solutions For Worldly Intrusions” is a Spiritually Uplifting Guide
“Blessed Assurance: Scripture Solutions For Worldly Intrusions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Kraus Abbott is a thoughtful collection of scripture-based couplets designed to offer comfort, encouragement, and guidance in navigating life’s challenges through faith.
Gallatin, TN, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Blessed Assurance: Scripture Solutions For Worldly Intrusions”: an enriching book that provides readers with memorable couplets supported by Bible verses to offer strength and inspiration in various life situations. “Blessed Assurance: Scripture Solutions For Worldly Intrusions” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Kraus Abbott, who has a BA degree in elementary education followed by master’s work in counseling and creative writing. She plied these skills and strategies in her thirty years’ experience to introduce children to the wonders of learning.
Abbott shares, “This book contains many couplets supported by Bible verses, which are easy to remember. These couplets are encouraging and inspirational phrases, which apply to a variety of life situations. Several examples are as follows:
· “Keep me humble, keep me sweet, keep me in prayer at Jesus feet.”
· “God tells you to be brave, to move ahead. Have courage and believe everything He said.”
These worship and praise couplets are easy to memorize. The reader can recall these rhymes when needed for encouragement, praise, or thanksgiving.
All the couplets are supported by Bible verses. All of them endeavor to demonstrate God’s everlasting love for His children.
What others have said about Blessed Assurance
Becky takes the common and everyday issues that people deal with and gives scriptural soutions to these issues. Her poerty opens the door for her to be able to apply the word.
—Dr. Mark H. Davis DMin
Piedmont International University–Winston-Salem, North Carolina
The inspirational and comforting scriptures compiled by Rebecca Kraus Abbott allows us quick reference to the Word of God that we might find peace, encouragement, and strength in our daily walk of faith
—Pastor Eliot L. Robertson
Worship service, Snellville, Georgia
The scriptures and poetic writings contained in this book guide the reader to center on God’s promises and meditate on His truths.
—Faye Fret, CCM Continuing care navigator”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Kraus Abbott’s new book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and find reassurance in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “Blessed Assurance: Scripture Solutions For Worldly Intrusions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessed Assurance: Scripture Solutions For Worldly Intrusions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
