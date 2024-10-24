Reza Mohseni’s Newly Released “Do You Know for Sure God the Father Has Your Back?” is a Reflective and Uplifting Spiritual Journey
“Do You Know for Sure God the Father Has Your Back?: A Grandfather’s Journey: Sharing Wisdom and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reza Mohseni is an inspiring exploration of faith, personal growth, and the joy that comes from a close relationship with God, offering wisdom for navigating life's challenges through Christ.
Ashburn, VA, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Do You Know for Sure God the Father Has Your Back?: A Grandfather’s Journey: Sharing Wisdom and Faith”, a thoughtful and spiritually enriching narrative that highlights the power of faith and God's unwavering presence in our lives, is the creation of published author, Reza Mohseni.
Mohseni shares, “In today’s complicated world, it is really important to identify the truth, especially when facing challenges. As God’s children, it’s our responsibility to steer our loved ones toward what truly matters, guided by biblical wisdom. Imagine a world where everyone understands that following God’s teachings leads to a fulfilling life. Emulating Jesus by adhering to the Holy Spirit and God’s principles brings joy. Since Jesus came into my life, I discovered the key to joy. True joy goes beyond happiness; it stays with us even during tough times. Happiness depends on external things and is temporary, but joy lasts because it comes from having God in our hearts. When we seek God every day, we find contentment. Seeing God’s impact during uncertain times and understanding the future He has for us brings us joy.
My book, Do You Know for Sure if God the Father Has Your Back?, shares my life-changing encounter with Christ and how it can impact others. It explores faith, kindness, love, and discovering purpose through believing in Christ. It serves as a testament, highlighting the greatness of our God and affirming His faithfulness during tough times. It highlights that God is with us, showing us the way and leading us into His light through His Word, love, and grace. This is true for anyone who is seeking Him.
Often, society tells us that pursuing wealth and fame is paramount. However, life’s path determines our destination. Psalm 1 reminds us that following Christ’s way is vital to avoid going astray. Jesus’s words in Matthew 7:24–25 emphasize the importance of building our foundation on solid ground.
What we allow into our lives shapes our output. This book extends an invitation to embrace God’s love and discover purpose and tranquility through faith. God the Father Has Your Back is more than a book; it’s a heartfelt message for those seeking a meaningful life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reza Mohseni’s new book offers readers a heartfelt invitation to embrace God’s love and find peace and purpose through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Do You Know for Sure God the Father Has Your Back?: A Grandfather’s Journey: Sharing Wisdom and Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Do You Know for Sure God the Father Has Your Back?: A Grandfather’s Journey: Sharing Wisdom and Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
