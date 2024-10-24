Yvonne Birnell’s Newly Released “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” is an Imaginative and Thought-Provoking Reading Experience
“House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Birnell is a fascinating and reflective journey into the nature of thoughts and the power of the mind, encouraging readers to explore and expand their mental landscapes.
Osawatamie, KS, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?”: an intriguing exploration of the mind’s capacity to hold and process thoughts. “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” is the creation of published author, Yvonne Birnell, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Birnell shares, “Have you ever wondered if your mind was in you, or are you in your mind? How big is your mind? How many thoughts can your mind hold at one time? These are the questions that started the journey of a lifetime.
Thoughts come and go through our mind. Ever wonder where all those thoughts come from and where they go when they leave? House of Thoughts is an expression of how things could be. Just picture having a place so beautiful and sunny on one side and just down the road another place so dark and scary.
Shall we dare open the doors to a journey that can wake up your imagination? New thoughts await, each with different perspectives to consider. Maybe you will take some of Sharon’s thoughts and start exploring your own thoughts, which might cause you to start building your own House of Thoughts.
For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he. (Proverbs 23:7)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Birnell’s new book invites readers to embark on a stimulating adventure, discovering the potential and vastness of their own minds through creative and reflective storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Birnell shares, “Have you ever wondered if your mind was in you, or are you in your mind? How big is your mind? How many thoughts can your mind hold at one time? These are the questions that started the journey of a lifetime.
Thoughts come and go through our mind. Ever wonder where all those thoughts come from and where they go when they leave? House of Thoughts is an expression of how things could be. Just picture having a place so beautiful and sunny on one side and just down the road another place so dark and scary.
Shall we dare open the doors to a journey that can wake up your imagination? New thoughts await, each with different perspectives to consider. Maybe you will take some of Sharon’s thoughts and start exploring your own thoughts, which might cause you to start building your own House of Thoughts.
For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he. (Proverbs 23:7)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Birnell’s new book invites readers to embark on a stimulating adventure, discovering the potential and vastness of their own minds through creative and reflective storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “House of Thoughts: How Big Would Your House Be?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories